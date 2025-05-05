Residential complex New Address Grand Downtown Residence with a swimming pool, a wellness center and an exclusive club, Downtown, Dubai, UAE

Address Grand Downtown by Nshama is the embodiment of elegance and luxury in the heart of Dubai. The 56-storey premium residential complex offers the ideal balance between refined design, comfort and dynamic urban life. Modern architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies allows to enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa, fountains and urban landscape. High-class finishing and thought-out layouts create the atmosphere of sophisticated style and coziness, where every element of the space is thought out to the last detail.

Perfect amenities make Address Grand Downtown the exceptional place for life and investment. The panoramic infinity pool, the fitness center, the spa area, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds are waiting for residents. Concierge service and 24/7 security ensure maximum comfort and safety. Investors will see value in high profitability level and the location prestige, making purchase of the real estate secure investment here.

Amenities:

roof-top panoramic pool

exclusive wellness center

The Grand Club

spacious lounge areas

concierge and private driver services

Completion — 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 70/30.

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only finishing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Live in the center of the action - the project is located in the prestigious area of Downtown Dubai, within walking distance of the most significant landmarks of the megapolis. Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and famous Dubai Fountain are nearby. The area has well-developed infrastructure: luxury restaurants, global brand boutiques, business centers and green areas for recreation. Convenient traffic intersections ensure quick access to any part of the city, making the complex attractive for both living, and rent.