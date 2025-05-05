  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Address Grand Downtown Residence with a swimming pool, a wellness center and an exclusive club, Downtown, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Address Grand Downtown Residence with a swimming pool, a wellness center and an exclusive club, Downtown, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,99M
14/04/2025
$2,97M
13/04/2025
$2,98M
12/04/2025
$2,99M
11/04/2025
$3,06M
10/04/2025
$3,07M
09/04/2025
$3,08M
08/04/2025
$3,08M
06/04/2025
$3,08M
05/04/2025
$3,05M
04/04/2025
$3,10M
03/04/2025
$3,13M
02/04/2025
$3,12M
01/04/2025
$3,12M
30/03/2025
$3,11M
29/03/2025
$3,13M
28/03/2025
$3,14M
27/03/2025
$3,13M
26/03/2025
$3,13M
25/03/2025
$3,12M
24/03/2025
$3,11M
;
3
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25215
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2430388
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Business Bay (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Address Grand Downtown by Nshama is the embodiment of elegance and luxury in the heart of Dubai. The 56-storey premium residential complex offers the ideal balance between refined design, comfort and dynamic urban life. Modern architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious balconies allows to enjoy breathtaking views of Burj Khalifa, fountains and urban landscape. High-class finishing and thought-out layouts create the atmosphere of sophisticated style and coziness, where every element of the space is thought out to the last detail.

Perfect amenities make Address Grand Downtown the exceptional place for life and investment. The panoramic infinity pool, the fitness center, the spa area, lounge areas and kids' playgrounds are waiting for residents. Concierge service and 24/7 security ensure maximum comfort and safety. Investors will see value in high profitability level and the location prestige, making purchase of the real estate secure investment here.

Amenities:

  • roof-top panoramic pool
  • exclusive wellness center
  • The Grand Club
  • spacious lounge areas
  • concierge and private driver services

Completion — 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 70/30.

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only finishing.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Live in the center of the action - the project is located in the prestigious area of Downtown Dubai, within walking distance of the most significant landmarks of the megapolis. Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and famous Dubai Fountain are nearby. The area has well-developed infrastructure: luxury restaurants, global brand boutiques, business centers and green areas for recreation. Convenient traffic intersections ensure quick access to any part of the city, making the complex attractive for both living, and rent.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Luxury apartments in a skyscraper Skyscape Altius, Nad Al Sheba 1 area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$502,880
Apartment building Ra1n Residence Object1
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,165
Apartment building Seapoint Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$802,990
Apartment building Volta by Damac
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$673,372
Residential complex Arbor View
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$408,994
You are viewing
Residential complex New Address Grand Downtown Residence with a swimming pool, a wellness center and an exclusive club, Downtown, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,99M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Al Habtoor Tower Habtoor Re
Apartment building Al Habtoor Tower Habtoor Re
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$609,344
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 83
The Habtoor Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road represents the pinnacle of luxury living, an impressive 81-story landmark developed by Al Habtoor Group, offering exclusive one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. This architectural marvel stands tall, providing an unparalleled experience of luxury, co…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex IVY Gardens
Residential complex IVY Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$282,279
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 14
Area 185 m²
1 real estate object 1
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Villas in new Reef 999 Residence with swimming pools close to highways and a metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Villas in new Reef 999 Residence with swimming pools close to highways and a metro station, Al Furjan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,20M
Reef 999 by Reef Development is the unique residential complex in the prestigious area of Al Furjan, offering refined villas and apartments with advanced technologies, including climate control at the balconies. The complex architecture seamlessly blends with modern lifestyle, and attention …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications