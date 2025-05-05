  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Flora Isle Beach Front Residences with a private beach and a spa center, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 24897
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2419254
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Flora Isle Beachfront Residences is the unique residential complex, which gives a new meaning to the concept of luxury life on the coast. Natural beauty of snow-white beaches and modern luxury design mutually complement here. Spacious apartments and penthouses with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms are built using premium materials, supplemented by refined interiors and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the ocean. Every space is carefully thought out to create the atmosphere of comfort, inspiration and complete relaxation.

Flora Isle Beachfront Residences is the ideal place for those, who are looking for balance between seclusion and active lifestyle. The complex is surrounded by lush greenery and offers its residents an access to premium amenities: a spacious swimming pool, a modern fitness center, gardens and lounge areas. Located in the territory of Dubai Islands, Flora Isle ideally combines modern architectural style with natural harmony, creating the unique environment for life and recreation. You can enjoy not only tranquility of the ocean, but also an exclusive access to entertainment and sports facilities here.

Amenities:

  • private beach
  • swimming pool with a view of the ocean
  • modern fitness center
  • spa center
  • outdoor lounge and green areas

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

50/50 (20% upon reservation)

Features of the flats

Furniture is included

Advantages

The yield of the project is from 5.6%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Flora Isle Beachfront Residences is located in the heart of Dubai Islands large-scale project, ensuring easy access to the key landmarks of the city. In close proximity, there is a luxury yacht marina, Dubai Islands Mall, and sports complexes. For those, who like active lifestyle, there is a golf club nearby. And the way to International Airport Dubai will take only 18 minutes. Flora Isle Beachfront Residences offers you not only a house beside the sea - it's a new living standard, where nature and city join together in one space, creating the ideal conditions for harmonious and vibrant life.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

