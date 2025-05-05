Residential complex Residential complex near green park, marina and city beach, Dubai Creek, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
15
Media Media
ID: 19693
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2371781
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The project is 2 residential buildings on a busy square with shops, cafes and an outdoor cinema.

The project consists of 1-3 bedroom apartments with minimalist sophisticated interiors. Close to the park and the Creek Beach.

Emaar is the UAE's largest developer and Dubai's premier property developer, known for building the Downtown Dubai area with the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the upmarket Dubai Creek area with trendy apartments and premium boutique hotels. Close to the beach, shops, luxury restaurants, and central park. The Creek Marina promenade is 5 minutes away. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Park can also be found nearby.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications