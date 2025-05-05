Residential complex Residential complex near green park, marina and city beach, Dubai Creek, Dubai, UAE

The project is 2 residential buildings on a busy square with shops, cafes and an outdoor cinema.

The project consists of 1-3 bedroom apartments with minimalist sophisticated interiors. Close to the park and the Creek Beach.

Emaar is the UAE's largest developer and Dubai's premier property developer, known for building the Downtown Dubai area with the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the upmarket Dubai Creek area with trendy apartments and premium boutique hotels. Close to the beach, shops, luxury restaurants, and central park. The Creek Marina promenade is 5 minutes away. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Park can also be found nearby.