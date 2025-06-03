Residential complex New residence Saas Hills with swimming pools, Dubai Science Park/Arjan, Dubai, UAE

Saas Hills by SAAS Properties is a remarkable project, which combines modern style with natural harmony, creating the unique residential environment in the dynamically area of Dubai Science Park, Arjan. Saas Hills, is designed for those, who are looking for balance between active urban life and tranquility of nature, and offers premium accommodation with wonderful amenities.

Saas Hills includes stylish studios and spacious studios with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring quality finishing. The spaces are created with a focus on comfort, functionality and aesthetic appeal. Every detail is carefully thought out to make residents enjoy luxury surrounded by natural tranquility. The project offers rich infrastructure for recreation and active lifestyle.

To live in Saas Hills is to discover something new every day: from morning walks along the swimming pool to the evening ﬁlm viewing outdoors. The project promises to become home for those, who are looking not just accommodation, but full-scale lifestyle, where every morning is full of comfort and pleasure.

Amenities:

beach-style swimming pool

indoor and outdoor swimming pools

outdoor cinema

gym and yoga area

sauna and climbing wall

paddle tennis and basketball courts

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

50/50

Down payment: 20%

5% every 6 months and 50% upon completion

Features of the flats

Only studios are full furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the dynamically developing area of Dubai Science Park, Arjan.