Residential complex New Reef 998 Residence with a swimming pool, parks and a gym, DLRC, Dbai, UAE

Reef 998 is a modern residential complex by Reef Development, located in the dynamically developing area of Dubai Land Residential Complex. It's a quiet, but actively developing community, which is becoming ever more popular among families, investors and those, who are looking for balance between urban life and natural environment.

The project is an elegant 25-storey tower with carefully thought-out layouts: studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. All flats have kitchens with appliances by European brands (including Bosch or equivalent), spacious living areas and access to green parks, the swimming pool, the modern gym, jogging and bike tracks. All of those things create the cozy, stylish and functional atmosphere.

Reef 998 is not just accommodation, it's the perfect choice for living and investment. Starting prices and flexible payment plan make the project affordable, and thought-out infrastructure promises high demand for rent.

Amenities:

swimming pool

kids' playground

jogging and bike tracks

green parks

fully equipped gym

24/7 security and concierge

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan

20% - down payment

50% - 1% per month within 3 years

30% - after completion, for 30 months

Features of the flats

Unfurnished but fully fitted kitchens by European brand (Bosch or equivalent): washing machine, fridge, cooking range & oven, microwave (dishwasher too but not in studios)

Location and nearby infrastructure

5 minutes away:

⁠IMG Worlds of Adventure

Global Village

Academic City

10–15 minutes away:

Dubai Safari Park

⁠Meydan Racecourse

⁠Dubai Outlet Mall

Business Bay

Downtown Dubai

20–25 minutes away: