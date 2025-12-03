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Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,754
;
11
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ID: 22581
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/11/2024

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

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Apartments in the luxurious Natuzzi Harmoni Homes complex on the Dubai Islands! Close to the beach! Breathtaking views of the Dubai coastline! Private pool! Fully furnished apartments! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in the UAE!

Amenities: infinity pool, modern gym, spa, special areas for yoga and meditation, landscaped gardens, children's playgrounds and easy access to the embankments and much more.

Location:
5 minutes walk to Dubai Islands Beach;
9 min. - Century Shopping Mall;
15 min. - Dubai International Airport (DXB);
20 min. - Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa;
35 min. - Dubai Marina;
1 hour - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Availability of available apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,754
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