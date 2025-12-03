Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes

Apartments in the luxurious Natuzzi Harmoni Homes complex on the Dubai Islands! Close to the beach! Breathtaking views of the Dubai coastline! Private pool! Fully furnished apartments! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in the UAE!
Amenities: infinity pool, modern gym, spa, special areas for yoga and meditation, landscaped gardens, children's playgrounds and easy access to the embankments and much more.
Location:
5 minutes walk to Dubai Islands Beach;
9 min. - Century Shopping Mall;
15 min. - Dubai International Airport (DXB);
20 min. - Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa;
35 min. - Dubai Marina;
1 hour - Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Availability of available apartments will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!