Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE

  2. United Arab Emirates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$201,862
;
18
ID: 26555
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2464109
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Avana Residences is a new residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. The project architecture is inspired by sea slick tranquility and is made with a focus on gentle shapes, floor-to-ceiling glazing and soft natural colors.

The project is oriented to comfort and coziness: spacious layouts, luminous interiors and harmonious blend of design and natural elements facilitate the feeling of serenity and seclusion in the urban environment. Attention to details and focus on the residents' wellbeing are reflected in the infrastructure as well - from yoga areas to lounge spaces and a resort-style swimming pool.

Avana Residences will be ideal for both living and investment, due to its location, concept and high demand for real estate in JVC. The project offers the rare combination of aesthetics, functionality and inspiring atmosphere - it's the real place, where you want to stay.

Amenities:

  • kids' adventure area with the giant octopus
  • resort-style swimming pool with sun loungers
  • yoga and meditation areas
  • outdoor cinema
  • roof-top bar and lounge area with lighting
  • panoramic viewing decks
  • shaded lounge cabanas
  • design, focused on health and wellbeing

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (post-handover):

10% - reservation

10% - in 30 days

40% - 1% per month during 25 months + 5% in 12, 18 and 24 months

10% - handover

30% - 1.25% per month during 24 months

Features of the flats

Kitchen cabinetry, Bosch appliances, fridge, stove, washing machine, built-in wardrobe

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 1 minute to JVC Community Park
  • 7 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall
  • 10 minutes to Mall Of The Emirates
  • 10 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai
  • 20 minutes to Dubai International Airport

Location on the map

