Residential complex New project Avana Residences with a swimming pool, a kids' adventure area and viewing decks, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Avana Residences is a new residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai. The project architecture is inspired by sea slick tranquility and is made with a focus on gentle shapes, floor-to-ceiling glazing and soft natural colors.
The project is oriented to comfort and coziness: spacious layouts, luminous interiors and harmonious blend of design and natural elements facilitate the feeling of serenity and seclusion in the urban environment. Attention to details and focus on the residents' wellbeing are reflected in the infrastructure as well - from yoga areas to lounge spaces and a resort-style swimming pool.
Avana Residences will be ideal for both living and investment, due to its location, concept and high demand for real estate in JVC. The project offers the rare combination of aesthetics, functionality and inspiring atmosphere - it's the real place, where you want to stay.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.
Payment plan (post-handover):
10% - reservation
10% - in 30 days
40% - 1% per month during 25 months + 5% in 12, 18 and 24 months
10% - handover
30% - 1.25% per month during 24 monthsFeatures of the flats
Kitchen cabinetry, Bosch appliances, fridge, stove, washing machine, built-in wardrobeLocation and nearby infrastructure