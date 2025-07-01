  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex High ROI

Residential complex High ROI

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$186,000
BTC
2.2124330
ETH
115.9630711
USDT
183 895.3180845
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
4 1
ID: 32651
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

BINGHATTI TITANIA
For the first time in Majan

Rising elegantly in the heart of Majan, Binghatti Titania marks a new chapter of architectural brilliance by Binghatti. The tower’s bold illuminated façade and refined geometry embody the developer’s signature fusion of modern design and functional luxury


🏗️ Project:  Binghatti TITANIA
#⃣ Project No.: 4104
🎯 Expected Completion: February 2027
📍 Location: Majan 
   
🗒️ Description: 3B + G + 4P + 32F + MECH + ROOF
▪️ 789 Apartments, 8 Retail
     
🛒 Selling Price:     
    - Studio: from 679,999 AED   
    - 1BR: from 1,049,999 AED
    - 2BR: from 1,549,999 AED
              
 📐 Size Range:      
     - Studio: from 369 - 563 sqft
     - 1BR: from 683 - 933 sqft
     - 2BR: from 1,215 sqft
     
⚙️ Facilities:      
      - Indoor Gym
      - Adults Pool, Kids Pool
      - Sunken Seat Area

🌳 Amenities :     
    - 5m from Global Village
    - 5m from IMG Worlds of Adventure
    - 15m from Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa
    - 20m from Dubai International Airport
    - 20m from Al Maktoum International Airport
    - 2.7km/4min from Latifa Hospital

➕ Unique Features:
    - Smart Home System
    - Kitchen Appliances 
     
📅 Payment Plan : 

   ▪ Standard 70/30:  
    - 20% Down-Payment     
    - 50% During Construction
    - 30% Upon Completion 

   ▪ Promotional 50/50*
    - 10% Down-Payment
    - 10% after 30 Days    
    - 30% During Construction
    - 50% Upon Completion 
      *Studio and 1BR only, temporary offer
     
 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Grocery stores

Video Review of residential complex High ROI

Back
