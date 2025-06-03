  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Sierra Residence with gardens and areas for recreation and entertainment, Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$215,017
;
2
ID: 26498
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2462343
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 20/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Sierra is a project, which is the real oasis of harmony, coziness and luxury, where every element is thought out to the last detail in order that your home becomes an embodiment of dream and a source of inspiration.

Cozy studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms and a maid's room, as well as duplexes with 4 bedrooms and a private swimming pool are available. The residences in the complex are partly furnished, but each apartment has a fully equipped kitchen with Teka appliances, including a fridge, a freezer, a gas stove, an oven, a microwave, a hood, a dishwasher and a washing machine. Bathrooms are also fitted with all necessary sanitary ware, ensuring comfortable living. Walls are whitened, and ceiling height is 3.3 meters. Each apartment is made using premium finishing materials and has sophisticated design, which will underline your status and will create comfortable and cozy atmosphere.

There are different amenities in the territory of the complex. Imagine cozy gardens and green corners for walks, where you can leave the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy serenity and tranquility. There are modern and equipped fitness spaces, inspiring for sports and keeping fit, as well as family entertaining areas, where children and adults will stay busy. All infrastructure is created to take care of your health, soul and body, allowing to live to the utmost and with pleasure.

Amenities:

  • lounge and entertainment areas
  • green gardens
  • walking trails
  • modern fitness center
  • spacious family areas for recreation and entertainment
  • private swimming pools in the duplexes

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Partly furnished apartments (equipped kitchen and bathroom)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prospective residential projects in the heart of the dynamic area of Motor City, Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

