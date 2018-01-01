New residence Hillside Residences with swimming pools and gardens close to Dubai Marina, Jebel Ali Village, Dubai, UAE

ALTAI TOWER
Location - JVT ( Jumeirah Village Triangle )
End of construction - April 2026
Altai Tower is an exciting high-rise residential complex with a number of studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms in the vibrant Dubai area.
The high facade is evidence of avant-garde architectural splendor. The combination of glass, steel and concrete radiates elegance and sophistication, turning it into a real architectural masterpiece. The apartments are characterized by a spacious layout, high-quality decoration and floor-to-ceiling windows, which offer breathtaking views of the city and surrounding landscapes.
Project amenities:
Running and footpath
Gym and Health Club
Pilates and Yoga Hall
Playground
Pool
BBQ area
24 hour security and video surveillance
Availability:
JBR- 13 min
Palm Jumeirah - 19 min
Global Village - 20 min
Burj Khalifa - 23 min
Dubai Mall - 23 min
Emirates Mall - 17 min
Available apartments:
Studios from 31 m2 from ( 520 000 AED ) 142 460 $
1 Bed from 53.8 m2 from ( 768 000 AED ) 210 400 $
2 Bed from 95 m2 from ( 1 000 000 AED ) 273 970 $
Payment plan for 5 years 80/20:
10% + 4% DLD ( tax ) - down payment
70% - during construction:
1.7% - monthly
10% after 4 months after booking
20% - installment for 24 months after delivery ( 0.8% monthly )
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Seslia Tower – a new project from the developer Tiger Group, located in the JVT area. The 36-story tower, rapidly towering above the surroundings, is a residential complex equipped to the highest standards.
The residential complex presents the most popular types of real estate, including studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms. The project has impressive architectural solutions: facade glazing in combination with protruding balcony lines emphasizes a dynamic and modern design.
Feel a completely new lifestyle with a set of exclusive amenities for residents:
- 4-story indoor parking;
- own gym with premium equipment;
- steam bath and sauna;
- pool;
- sports grounds;
- playgrounds;
- premises for events and conferences;
- treadmills;
- children's pool;
- barbecue area;
- security and video surveillance.
Location:
An important feature of the Seslia Tower residential complex – unique location. Developed infrastructure allows you to use all the necessary facilities, which are located in minutes from the place of residence.
In the immediate vicinity of the tower are located in close proximity to the main road networks and metro stations, which significantly expands transport opportunities for residents and allows you to quickly reach key areas and attractions of Dubai.
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
Plus investment:
- Return on investment from 6%.
- A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew.
- Interest-free installment plan.
- Commission 0%.
- High demand of tenants.
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.
Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital?
Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today!
- The growth of the market and the economy of the country.
- Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR!
- We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely.
- Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means.
- Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country.
- Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies.
- Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents.
- Assistance in the resale of property and income.
Residence in the new Aysha complex on Maryam Island. The complex is located along the lagoon of Al-Khan.
The project is proud of carefully thought-out amenities that provide residents with a luxurious and comprehensive lifestyle. The modern gym and refreshing pool are designed for fitness enthusiasts, and green spaces and beach areas offer a relaxing holiday setting.
The complex is located in close proximity to the embankment of Maryam Island and provides residents with direct access to the Al-Khan lagoon. Offering many shopping and entertainment venues for residents and visitors, the promenade is a place where residents can meet, communicate, play sports and enjoy everything that can offer a lifestyle on the promenade.
Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
40% - under construction
50% - upon completion
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!