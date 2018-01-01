Dubai, UAE

from €369,476

Completion date: 2025

VOLARE Arjan District A project with a guaranteed return of 8% for 3 years!!! Deadline - I 2025 Volare – a new residential complex, characterized by its grandeur and monumentality. Located in the residential area of Arjan, located in Dubailand, the project offers sophistication of its architectural solutions. It organically combines majestic design and elegant layouts for special connoisseurs. Impeccable finishes only complement organic apartments, saturating them with a neutral color palette. For decoration, exceptionally high-quality premium materials were used, which emphasize a luxurious lifestyle. Panoramic glazing provides maximum natural light. Volare – is a whole range of luxurious amenities available to residents: Pool Crossroads Boutiques and shops Playground Children's pool Green plantings BBQ area Game room Infinity pool Yoga Studio Cafes and restaurants Cinema Concierge service Security and video surveillance Parking space Park Golf course Garden Sauna and steam room SPA zone Sports grounds Rainforest Fitness center and gym Residents have access to the developed – infrastructure, everything that is necessary for a comfortable life is located in the immediate vicinity of the residential complex. Located in the heart of Dubailand, which is the largest residential, entertainment and tourist area, the Volare residential complex is in demand for investment. The community is popular among both tourists and expats, which guarantees stable earnings on real estate. The complex has apartments: 1 BED Premium - from 68.7 m2 - from 279 000 $ 2 BED - from - 109.1 m2 - from 410 000 $ The project has several payment plans for the choice when purchasing apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages: I. Payment 100% + 4% DLD Annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!! Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment! II. Installment until the end of the project 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 20% - after 5 months 20% - after 10 months 20% - after 15 months 10% - in 20 months 10% - at the time of project completion Guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the project III. Installment for 2 years after the completion of the project Mandatory checkbook!!! 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 1% - monthly for 27 months 10% - after 5 months 10% - after 10 months 9% - at the time of completion of the project 1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction IV. Standard payment plan 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 10% - after 5 months 10% - after 10 months 10% - after 15 months 50% at the time of project completion