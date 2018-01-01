  1. Realting.com
  Hartland II Villas — gated complex of villas by Sobha with an international school and green areas in Sobha Hartland, Dubai

Dubai, UAE

from €5,70M
from
€5,70M
4
About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces, private swimming pools, and gardens.

The residence features large green areas and lagoons, an international school, a shopping mall.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Hartland II Villas — gated complex of villas by Sobha with an international school and green areas in Sobha Hartland, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,70M
