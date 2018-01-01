Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai International City, known as Olivz by Danube Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 935 Sqft
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlets
Restaurant & Cafe
Amusement Park
Green surroundin
Kid’s play area
Fitness centre
Running, Cycling & Jogging track
Supermarket & Shopping area
Yoga & Meditation
Location Nearby;
Dubai International Airport – 15 mins
Meydan Racecourse – 15 mins
Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
Dubai World Trade Center – 20 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
VOLARE
Arjan District
A project with a guaranteed return of 8% for 3 years!!!
Deadline - I 2025
Volare – a new residential complex, characterized by its grandeur and monumentality.
Located in the residential area of Arjan, located in Dubailand, the project offers sophistication of its architectural solutions.
It organically combines majestic design and elegant layouts for special connoisseurs.
Impeccable finishes only complement organic apartments, saturating them with a neutral color palette. For decoration, exceptionally high-quality premium materials were used, which emphasize a luxurious lifestyle.
Panoramic glazing provides maximum natural light.
Volare – is a whole range of luxurious amenities available to residents:
Pool
Crossroads
Boutiques and shops
Playground
Children's pool
Green plantings
BBQ area
Game room
Infinity pool
Yoga Studio
Cafes and restaurants
Cinema
Concierge service
Security and video surveillance
Parking space
Park
Golf course
Garden
Sauna and steam room
SPA zone
Sports grounds
Rainforest
Fitness center and gym
Residents have access to the developed – infrastructure, everything that is necessary for a comfortable life is located in the immediate vicinity of the residential complex.
Located in the heart of Dubailand, which is the largest residential, entertainment and tourist area, the Volare residential complex is in demand for investment. The community is popular among both tourists and expats, which guarantees stable earnings on real estate.
The complex has apartments:
1 BED Premium - from 68.7 m2 - from 279 000 $
2 BED - from - 109.1 m2 - from 410 000 $
The project has several payment plans for the choice when purchasing apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages:
I. Payment 100% + 4% DLD
Annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!
Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment!
II. Installment until the end of the project
20% + 4% DLD - down payment
20% - after 5 months
20% - after 10 months
20% - after 15 months
10% - in 20 months
10% - at the time of project completion
Guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the project
III. Installment for 2 years after the completion of the project
Mandatory checkbook!!!
20% + 4% DLD - down payment
1% - monthly for 27 months
10% - after 5 months
10% - after 10 months
9% - at the time of completion of the project
1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction
IV. Standard payment plan
20% + 4% DLD - down payment
10% - after 5 months
10% - after 10 months
10% - after 15 months
50% at the time of project completion
The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.
The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.
The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.
The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The building is located near major attractions in Dubai:
Dubai Canal is a 3.2 km long tourist attraction
Dubai Mall is the world's largest shopping mall
Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest fountain offering a spectacular and captivating blend of water, music and light
Burj Khalifa, world's tallest building
Dubai Opera, multi-format arts centre with a seating capacity of 2,000.