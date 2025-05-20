  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New Park Lane Residence with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Park Lane Residence with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$1,15M
18/05/2025
$1,16M
17/05/2025
$1,16M
16/05/2025
$1,16M
14/05/2025
$1,17M
13/05/2025
$1,16M
11/05/2025
$1,15M
10/05/2025
$1,16M
09/05/2025
$1,15M
08/05/2025
$1,14M
07/05/2025
$1,15M
14/04/2025
$1,14M
13/04/2025
$1,14M
12/04/2025
$1,15M
11/04/2025
$1,17M
10/04/2025
$1,18M
09/04/2025
$1,18M
08/04/2025
$1,18M
06/04/2025
$1,18M
05/04/2025
$1,17M
04/04/2025
$1,19M
Leave a request
Media Media
ID: 16640
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2365826
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The residence features sports grounds and a fitness center, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, landscaped green areas.

Completion - October, 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Other complexes
Show contacts
