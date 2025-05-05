Residential complex New complex of villas and townhouses Knightsbridge with a lagoon and a cinema close to Downtown Dubai, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Knightsbridge is a residential complex created to provide maximum comfort and well-being of its residents through climate control system. This unique project with an exclusive design concept inspired by British architecture. Knightsbridge offers 66 luxury homes, among which you will find carefully designed water villas with 5-6 bedrooms and stylish 4-bedroom townhouses. These wonderful homes are surrounded by crystal clear waters, green spaces and open sky, creating an atmosphere of harmony and privacy. Cozy interior spaces are designed by famous British designers. Light create an atmosphere of calm. Each house has the latest technology, including a smart home system, which makes your life even more comfortable and safe.

Take the opportunity to purchase a Highclere townhouse, where spacious 4 bedrooms, a private garden and a swimming pool create an ideal space for family life. Each house includes an open kitchen and a dressing room. Panoramic windows flood the space with evening light, while climate control protects against the sweltering heat, creating the perfect conditions for your relaxation.

Discover the splendor of the Grossvenor and Balmoral villas, which are truly outstanding works of art. These homes are a synthesis of elegance and modern design, offering vast living spaces, including private lifts, private pools and cinemas. Enjoy the sunsets while relaxing on the climate-controlled terrace - every moment here will be unforgettable.

Lagoon

Outdoor cinema

Yoga area

Track

Garden

Smart home system

BBQ area

Wellness center

Private pool

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

Strategically located at the heart of Meydan District 11, Knightsbridge is just a 3-minute walk from the swimmable lagoon. This prime location provides direct access to Dubai’s main highways E66 & 311, ensuring you're away from the hustle and bustle of the city yet easily connected to everything.