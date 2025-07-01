Residential complex New waterfront residence Cotier House with two swimming pools and gardens close to Burj Khalifa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Cotier House by Imtiaz Development is the embodiment of luxury and elegance, offering stylish apartments and spacious townhouses in one of the most prestigious locations - Dubai Islands. The complex is located on the first sea line, allowing to admire wonderful views of Arabic Gulf, Dubai landmark urban landscape, and picturesque sea horizons.

The architectural solution of Cotier House combines modern design and functionality. High ceilings, premium finishing materials, and carefully thought-out interiors create the atmosphere of exceptional comfort and refined style. The complex includes a limited number of residences on each floor, ensuring privacy and high level of exclusivity.

The best conditions for life and recreation are offered to the residents: two infinity pools, a premium fitness center, barbecue and lounge areas, kids' playgrounds, landscaped gardens, and a direct access to the promenade.

Amenities:

two infinity pools

premium fitness club

sauna and steam bath

clubhouse

kids' playground

landscaped gardens

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 60/40.

Features of the flats

Furniture and finishing are included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the strategic location 14 minutes away from Burj Khalifa and 17 minutes from Dubai International Airport, Cotier House offers convenience, comfort and easy access to the key points of the city.