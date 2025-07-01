  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti

Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
;
10
Leave a request
Show contacts
ID: 27978
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    54

About the complex

Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti is an exquisite residential complex located in the vibrant heart of Dubai. This luxury apartment building is a collaboration between Binghatti, a renowned real estate developer, and Mercedes-Benz, the esteemed luxury car brand. Towering majestically at an impressive 65 stories high and reaching a height of 341 meters, this development is a true testament to the seamless fusion of automotive excellence and architectural grandeur.

Mercedes Benz Places offers a collection of opulent residences that epitomize luxury living. Each apartment is meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and sophistication, ensuring an unparalleled residential experience. The exquisite interiors showcase premium finishes and state-of-the-art amenities, creating an ambiance of refined elegance.

Residents of Mercedes Benz Places are treated to an array of world-class facilities and services, elevating the concept of modern living. A dedicated concierge service is on hand to cater to every need, while the high-speed elevators ensure convenient access throughout the building. The complex also features a fully equipped fitness center, swimming pool, spa, and leisure areas, providing ample opportunities for relaxation and recreation.

Ideally located in the heart of Dubai, Mercedes Benz Places offers residents easy access to the city's vibrant lifestyle. The complex is surrounded by an array of entertainment, dining, and retail options, ensuring that there is always something exciting to explore. Its central location also provides excellent connectivity to major transportation routes, making it effortless to navigate the city's attractions and business districts.

In conclusion, Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti is a symbol of luxury living at its finest. With its exceptional design, world-class amenities, and prime location, this residential complex offers residents a truly remarkable lifestyle that seamlessly combines the worlds of real estate and automotive splendor.

Payment Plan:

Down payment: 20%

Pre-Handover 5 payments 50%

On Handower 30%

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New project BEACH WALK GRAND 2 with swimming pools, and a kids' playground, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Deira, United Arab Emirates
from
$604,000
Residential complex Nobles Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$681,370
Residential complex Large guarded residence Mirdiff Hills with swimming pools and a luxury hotel close to the airport and the metro station, Mirdiff, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,16M
Residential complex Luma22
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$172,580
Residential complex New South Square Residence with swimming pools, a wellness center and a co-working space, Dubai South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,636
You are viewing
Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Show contacts
Other complexes
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Show all Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Residential complex ME DO RE Tower
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$434,247
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 41
Beautiful apartment in the new residential complex ME DO RE Tower in Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT)! A great option for living and investing! High rental income - from 7.3% in $! Interest-free installments!The complex is down!Amenities: parks, shops, basketball courts, a floating club for playin…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Show all Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Apartment building Apartments in Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani Branded Tower in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,16M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 71
Branded Luxury Apartments with Installments in Downtown Dubai Downtown Dubai is the city’s vibrant flagship district, renowned for its iconic landmarks, world-class lifestyle, and unmatched investment appeal. Home to the majestic Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, and the captivating Dubai Founta…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Show all Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Residential complex Armani Beach Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,41M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Premium apartments in the new Armani Beach Residence project in the Palm Jumeirah area! High income from investments - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Gorgeous panoramic sea view! Installment plan 0%! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Amenities: Spa area with sauna, ice bath …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications