Residential complex Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti

Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti is an exquisite residential complex located in the vibrant heart of Dubai. This luxury apartment building is a collaboration between Binghatti, a renowned real estate developer, and Mercedes-Benz, the esteemed luxury car brand. Towering majestically at an impressive 65 stories high and reaching a height of 341 meters, this development is a true testament to the seamless fusion of automotive excellence and architectural grandeur.

Mercedes Benz Places offers a collection of opulent residences that epitomize luxury living. Each apartment is meticulously designed to provide the utmost comfort and sophistication, ensuring an unparalleled residential experience. The exquisite interiors showcase premium finishes and state-of-the-art amenities, creating an ambiance of refined elegance.

Residents of Mercedes Benz Places are treated to an array of world-class facilities and services, elevating the concept of modern living. A dedicated concierge service is on hand to cater to every need, while the high-speed elevators ensure convenient access throughout the building. The complex also features a fully equipped fitness center, swimming pool, spa, and leisure areas, providing ample opportunities for relaxation and recreation.

Ideally located in the heart of Dubai, Mercedes Benz Places offers residents easy access to the city's vibrant lifestyle. The complex is surrounded by an array of entertainment, dining, and retail options, ensuring that there is always something exciting to explore. Its central location also provides excellent connectivity to major transportation routes, making it effortless to navigate the city's attractions and business districts.

In conclusion, Mercedes Benz Places by Binghatti is a symbol of luxury living at its finest. With its exceptional design, world-class amenities, and prime location, this residential complex offers residents a truly remarkable lifestyle that seamlessly combines the worlds of real estate and automotive splendor.

Payment Plan:

Down payment: 20%

Pre-Handover 5 payments 50%

On Handower 30%