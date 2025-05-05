Residential complex New residence V1STARA House with swimming pools, a club and kids' playgrounds in the Al Furjan area, Dubai

V1STARA HOUSE 2 is a residential complex, which combines elegant architecture, advanced technologies and cozy atmosphere. Thought-out to the last detail furnished apartments combine style and functionality, offer spacious and luminous rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and premium finishing. High-quality materials and modern designer solutions create the feeling of harmony and coziness in every corner of your new home.
Sports fans will be able to enjoy the modern gym with professional equipment, as well as the outdoor crossfit area, created for maximum comfort in outdoor training. For those, who prefer more relaxed approach to physical activity, there is a yoga and dance room. Residents will be able to relax by the spacious swimming pool, enjoying the warm sun and secluded atmosphere, while children are having fun in the separate kids' pool. Family evenings will be full of warmth and coziness at the barbecue and lounge areas, where you can spend time with your near and dear ones. The little residents of the complex will find numerous entertainment facilities: the kids' play room will impress with cozy atmosphere and development games, and the outdoor playground will become the ideal place for amusing adventures. Moreover, the luxury clubhouse offers exclusive spaces for recreation and communication.
Amenities
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.
Payment plan
60/40 (with an option of instalment plan after completion for 2 years after completion), 40/60 (for apartments with 3.5 bedrooms).Facilities and equipment in the house
Partly furnishedLocation and nearby infrastructure
Places of interest
Education
Shopping
Healthcare
Transport