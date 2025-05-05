Residential complex New residence V1STARA House with swimming pools, a club and kids' playgrounds in the Al Furjan area, Dubai

V1STARA HOUSE 2 is a residential complex, which combines elegant architecture, advanced technologies and cozy atmosphere. Thought-out to the last detail furnished apartments combine style and functionality, offer spacious and luminous rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and premium finishing. High-quality materials and modern designer solutions create the feeling of harmony and coziness in every corner of your new home.

Sports fans will be able to enjoy the modern gym with professional equipment, as well as the outdoor crossfit area, created for maximum comfort in outdoor training. For those, who prefer more relaxed approach to physical activity, there is a yoga and dance room. Residents will be able to relax by the spacious swimming pool, enjoying the warm sun and secluded atmosphere, while children are having fun in the separate kids' pool. Family evenings will be full of warmth and coziness at the barbecue and lounge areas, where you can spend time with your near and dear ones. The little residents of the complex will find numerous entertainment facilities: the kids' play room will impress with cozy atmosphere and development games, and the outdoor playground will become the ideal place for amusing adventures. Moreover, the luxury clubhouse offers exclusive spaces for recreation and communication.

Amenities

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playgrounds and play rooms

gym

clubhouse

yoga and dance studios

outdoor crossfit area

barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40 (with an option of instalment plan after completion for 2 years after completion), 40/60 (for apartments with 3.5 bedrooms).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Partly furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Places of interest

Bluewaters Island - 15 minutes

Dubai Marina - 15 minutes

Jebel Ali Beach - 20 minutes

Jumeirah Golf Estates - 20 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes

Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes

Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Education

The Arbor School - 5 minutes

Jebel Ali Village Nursery - 5 minutes

Redwood Montessori Nursery - 5 minutes

Chubby Cheeks Nursery - 5 minutes

Shopping

The Pavilion - Al Furjan - 5 minutes

Discovery Garden Pavilion - 5 minutes

Healthcare

Medcare - 5 minutes

Medicentres Al Furjan - 5 minutes

Advanced Care - 7 minutes

Transport