  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residence V1STARA House with swimming pools, a club and kids' playgrounds in the Al Furjan area, Dubai

Residential complex New residence V1STARA House with swimming pools, a club and kids' playgrounds in the Al Furjan area, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,876
14/04/2025
$337,777
13/04/2025
$337,975
12/04/2025
$339,238
11/04/2025
$346,903
10/04/2025
$348,317
09/04/2025
$350,069
08/04/2025
$349,850
06/04/2025
$350,054
05/04/2025
$346,866
04/04/2025
$351,503
03/04/2025
$355,401
02/04/2025
$354,653
01/04/2025
$353,850
30/03/2025
$352,762
29/03/2025
$355,400
28/03/2025
$356,698
27/03/2025
$355,448
26/03/2025
$355,226
25/03/2025
$354,012
24/03/2025
$352,814
;
2
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25464
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2442835
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

V1STARA HOUSE 2 is a residential complex, which combines elegant architecture, advanced technologies and cozy atmosphere. Thought-out to the last detail furnished apartments combine style and functionality, offer spacious and luminous rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and premium finishing. High-quality materials and modern designer solutions create the feeling of harmony and coziness in every corner of your new home.

Sports fans will be able to enjoy the modern gym with professional equipment, as well as the outdoor crossfit area, created for maximum comfort in outdoor training. For those, who prefer more relaxed approach to physical activity, there is a yoga and dance room. Residents will be able to relax by the spacious swimming pool, enjoying the warm sun and secluded atmosphere, while children are having fun in the separate kids' pool. Family evenings will be full of warmth and coziness at the barbecue and lounge areas, where you can spend time with your near and dear ones. The little residents of the complex will find numerous entertainment facilities: the kids' play room will impress with cozy atmosphere and development games, and the outdoor playground will become the ideal place for amusing adventures. Moreover, the luxury clubhouse offers exclusive spaces for recreation and communication.

Amenities

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playgrounds and play rooms
  • gym
  • clubhouse
  • yoga and dance studios
  • outdoor crossfit area
  • barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40 (with an option of instalment plan after completion for 2 years after completion), 40/60 (for apartments with 3.5 bedrooms).

Facilities and equipment in the house

Partly furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

Places of interest

  • Bluewaters Island - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Jebel Ali Beach - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estates - 20 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Education

  • The Arbor School - 5 minutes
  • Jebel Ali Village Nursery - 5 minutes
  • Redwood Montessori Nursery - 5 minutes
  • Chubby Cheeks Nursery - 5 minutes

Shopping

  • The Pavilion - Al Furjan - 5 minutes
  • Discovery Garden Pavilion - 5 minutes

Healthcare

  • Medcare - 5 minutes
  • Medicentres Al Furjan - 5 minutes
  • Advanced Care - 7 minutes

Transport

  • Al Furjan metro station - 5 minutes
  • Discovery Gardens metro station - 5 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gatsby
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,000
Residential complex Dawn by Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$249,874
Residential complex Apartments in the new Regent Residences Dubai Sankari Place with swimming pools, spa and 5-star service in the Business Bay area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$10,61M
Residential complex Resort in Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$183,000
Apartment building The Central Downtown Aqua
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$204,150
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence V1STARA House with swimming pools, a club and kids' playgrounds in the Al Furjan area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,876
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV Maritime with swimming pools, a mini golf course and panoramic views, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence LIV Maritime with swimming pools, a mini golf course and panoramic views, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$635,546
LIV Maritime by Liv Developers is the unique project, embodying the essence of modern luxury and exceptional comfort. The complex is located in the prestigious area of Dubai Maritime City and offers the impressive range of spacious apartments, elegant townhouses, and refined duplexes. Every …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Canal Heights de GRISOGONO — stylish high-rise residence by DAMAC in the prestigious business district of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$957,376
The residence features an infinity pool, a gym, a shopping mall, restaurants, a parking, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, sports grounds. Completion - September, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Burj Khalifa - 7 minutes Dubai Mall - 7 minutes Dubai International Airport - 16 minutes
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Bianca Townhouses — luxury residence by Reportage Properties with swimming pools and green areas in Dubailand
Residential complex Bianca Townhouses — luxury residence by Reportage Properties with swimming pools and green areas in Dubailand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$430,499
We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators. The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4 quarter of 2024. Faci…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications