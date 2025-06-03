  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new high-rise Auresta Residence with swimming pools, lounge areas and gardens, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$870,705
;
10
ID: 26374
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458974
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Auresta is an elegant 63-storey complex, which embodies modern luxury, engineering perfection and jealousy for its residents' well-being. The project offers fully furnished studios, apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, as well as spacious duplexes with 3 bedrooms, decorated in the calm palette, using natural materials and thought-out lighting. Here, interiors are not just a designer solution, but a part of your everyday harmony: a cozy living room becomes a place of face-to-face contact and recreation, a bedroom is a private oasis of tranquility, and a bathroom turns into a real spa area, where you can recharge the batteries and relax.

Owners and guests are met by the refined lobby with hotel service elements, waiting areas and around-the-clock security system. This space sets a tone immediately: style, coziness and attention to details are felt from the first moments. For your proper rest and active lifestyle, there is a wide range of amenities: swimming pools for children and adults, jogging and bike tracks, a fitness center, yoga and meditation areas, barbecue areas, indoor lounge areas, sports courts, a sauna and steam baths, playgrounds and landscaped gardens. Everybody will find the ideal place for rejuvenescence, sports or communication with loved ones here.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • barbecue area
  • walking trail
  • kids' playground
  • gym
  • basketball
  • tennis court
  • sauna and steam bath

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan:

Studios: 80/20

1-3 bedrooms: 70/30

Features of the flats

Furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residences are surrounded with well-developed infrastructure of JVC: parks, schools, kindergartens, cafes, medical centers and lounge areas are within walking distance. Perfect transport accessibility due to proximity to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road makes traveling about the city quick and convenient.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

