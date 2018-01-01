  1. Realting.com
  New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€624,572
;
12
About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic sea views.

The residence features a 5-level parking, a kids' pool and a playground, a large swimming pool with a bar, lounge areas and a dining area, a gym and a yoga area, a cinema, an infinity pool with a sea view, a jacuzzi, a sauna and steam baths.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 5 minutes drive
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 9 minutes
Dubai, UAE

