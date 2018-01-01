New high-rise residence Iconic Tower with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Al Sufouh, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €603,464

189 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Anya 2 — a new phase of townhouses in the Arabian Ranches III family community. The luxurious premium suburban community from Emaar Properties harmoniously combines the beauty of nature and the charms of urban life. The Emmaar Anya 2 offers for sale 492 real estate units — spacious townhouses with 3 and 4 bedrooms in the Arabian Ranches III community. All residences are offered in three design options — Modern, Contemporary and Classic. Upscale finishes and stylish restrained designs are aimed at ensuring maximum comfort and coziness of future residents. Panoramic windows from floor to ceiling will visually expand the space, and picturesque views will charge with energy and delight the eye. Each townhouse will be complemented by two parking spaces, a garden, a terrace, spacious balconies and a maid's room. Infrastructure: Residents of the Emaar Anya 2 project will be offered many premium amenities, including sports courts, swimming pools, artificial rivers, children's play areas, a club house, a multi-purpose room, a central park, and shopping grounds. Location: Emmaar Anya 2 is located near Academic Road and Emirates Road, making it take about 30 minutes to travel to key areas of the Emirate Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, as well as Dubai Airport. Townhouses will be an ideal home for families with children, young or elderly couples, as well as single professionals who value comfort, privacy and are looking for spacious luxury housing. - 25 minutes to Downtown Dubai; - 20 minutes to Dubai Marina; - 30 minutes to DXB Airport; - 40 minutes to DWC Airport. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!