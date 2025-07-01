Apartment in a new building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

  1. Realting.com
Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$324,915
;
12
ID: 27813
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    26

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Fully Furnished Apartments with Post Handover Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle

Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) is a vibrant and family-friendly community in Dubai, offering a perfect blend of urban living and tranquil surroundings. Known for its modern architecture, lush green spaces, and a variety of residential options, JVT caters to both families and professionals. The community features parks, schools, retail outlets, and dining options, ensuring a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. Strategically located, JVT provides easy access to major highways, connecting residents to key destinations like Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, and the airport. With its peaceful ambiance and excellent amenities, JVT is an ideal choice for those seeking a balanced and luxurious lifestyle in the heart of Dubai.

The apartments for sale in Dubai Jumeirah Village Triangle are conveniently located at the junction of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. They are just 4 minutes from schools and hospitals, 7 minutes from Dubai Miracle Garden, 15 minutes from Dubai Hills Mall, 17 minutes from Jumeirah Golf Estates, 20 minutes from Bluewaters Island and JBR, 23 minutes from Palm Jumeirah, 26 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

The project features twin high-rise towers with a striking modern architectural design, seamlessly blending elegance and functionality. The exterior boasts sleek facades with contemporary finishes, complemented by expansive glass elements that enhance the overall aesthetic and provide panoramic views. A stunning central swimming pool serves as the focal point, surrounded by lush landscaping and comfortable lounging areas, creating a serene oasis for residents. Additional amenities include a fully equipped gym, a jogging track, a kids’ play area, a barbecue zone, and a rejuvenating jacuzzi/spa. Residents can also enjoy a grand lobby with high ceilings and sophisticated design, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests and easy access to shared spaces. The project offers six levels of dedicated parking, ensuring convenience, along with seamless corridors featuring soft lighting and contemporary finishes. With its blend of world-class amenities and exceptional design, the development promises a luxurious lifestyle with effortless urban connectivity.

The project offers fully furnished studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments, meticulously designed to combine comfort and sophistication. Each unit features premium finishes, expansive layouts, and large windows that fill the space with natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance. The interiors are thoughtfully crafted with fitted wardrobes and modern kitchen white goods, ensuring convenience and functionality for residents. The living areas are designed for relaxation and entertainment, with contemporary furnishings and sleek finishes, while the bedrooms provide a serene retreat with soft tones and high-quality materials. Bathrooms are equally luxurious, boasting elegant fixtures and spacious layouts. Every detail is tailored to reflect modern living with an emphasis on style, comfort, and practicality.


DXB-00178

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
%
Interest rate
Loan amount
USD
Loan amount
Period
years
Period
Monthly payment
USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex New Terra Heights Residence with swimming pools and a mini golf course close to the airport and Expo 2020, Expo City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$563,341
Residential complex New residence Treppan Tower with swimming pools and a lounge area, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$315,678
Apartment building Opalz
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$545,205
Residential complex New luxury One Casa Residence with private swimming pools and elevators close to DIFC and Downtown Dubai, Al Safa, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,37M
Residential complex Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel with city views in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,82M
Apartment in a new building Apartments with 5 Years Payment Plan in Jumeirah Village Triangle
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$324,915
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,42M
We offer spacious and luminous apartments with a view of Burj Al Arab. The residence features large green areas, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a swimming pool. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure Shaikh Zayed Road - 2 minutes Mall …
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,98M
The residence features a roof-top swimming pool, a restaurant, a yoga studio, a gym. Completion - September, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen cabinetry and appliances "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure Jumeirah Beach - 5 minutes Dubai Marina Mall -…
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$11,96M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 10
Ela by Dorchester Collection luxury residential complex on one of the last exclusive plots of Palm Jumeirah! Top location! Breathtaking sea views, Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa! Premium amenities for comfortable living! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installments in…
