About the complex

Wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting! Profitability — from 6%! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished apartments!

Most apartments will have private pools.

Residential complex Oceanz by DANUBE in the popular area of ​​Dubai Maritime City.

Amenities: infinity pool, nautical-style health club, business lounge, sports fields, children's playgrounds, floating cinema, aquatic gym, doctor on call, sky jacuzzi, jogging track, barbecue area, cricket field, basketball court site.

Location:

10 minutes to Jumeirah Beach
15 minutes to New Academy School, Little Diamond Nursery — Al Raffa — kindergarten, BurJuman shopping center, Heritage Village museum, Aster hospital, Mankhool
20 minutes to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport

Write or call, we will organize a secure transaction with the developer for you. We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
30
New building location
Dubai, UAE

