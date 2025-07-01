  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City

Apartment in a new building Apartments with Autodrome Views in Dubai Motor City

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$530,930
;
31
ID: 27767
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    29

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Premium Apartments with Installments in Dubai Motor City

Dubai Motor City is a vibrant, community-oriented district known for its distinctive lifestyle that uniquely combines motorsport heritage with modern urban living. Renowned for the iconic Dubai Autodrome, the community offers residents thrilling entertainment alongside serene residential neighborhoods, landscaped parks, and walkable streets lined with cafes, restaurants, and retail outlets. Motor City provides a balanced lifestyle, promoting a family-friendly atmosphere with top-tier schools, sports facilities, and luxurious amenities, making it an ideal destination for both investors and families seeking quality, comfort, and excitement in one dynamic location.

Apartments for sale in Dubai Motor City, are situated 10 minutes from the hospitals, clinics, schools, and shopping centers, 20 minutes from the iconic Palm Jumeirah, 25 minutes from Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, and 30 minutes from Dubai International Airport. It is an ideal location for those seeking easy access to the main facilities.

The project boasts a sophisticated contemporary exterior, characterized by sleek architectural lines, modern aesthetics, and expansive glass facades that maximize natural lighting while offering panoramic views of the surroundings. The façade integrates high-quality materials and thoughtful design elements, including textured surfaces and stylish detailing, creating a visually appealing and harmonious environment. The entrance welcomes residents with a grand lobby, finished with elegant materials and modern décor, setting a refined tone throughout the development. Residents enjoy access to a wide range of upscale amenities, including a fully equipped gym, indoor and outdoor children’s play areas, plaza view seating areas, a residents’ lounge, co-working spaces, meeting rooms, private dining areas, a yoga and wellness area, a games room, a cinema, a multipurpose room, a café, retail stores, and beautifully landscaped open spaces that promote relaxation and community interaction.

The project offers a selection of well-designed studio, 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences, each thoughtfully crafted to combine functionality with refined aesthetics. Interiors are characterized by spacious layouts, modern finishes, and an abundance of natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Every unit comes with fully fitted wardrobes and high-quality kitchen white goods, providing both convenience and elegance. Living spaces are enhanced with contemporary flooring, stylish lighting fixtures, and large windows that offer serene views of the surrounding community. The kitchens are designed for modern lifestyles, blending form and function seamlessly, while the bathrooms reflect a spa-like ambiance with sleek fittings and sophisticated details. The overall interior design focuses on comfort, practicality, and understated luxury, perfectly suited for urban living.


DXB-00227

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

