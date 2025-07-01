  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Stamn One

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$243,000
;
15
ID: 24521
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/01/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 800 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in the stunning Stamn One project in the Al Satwa area! Strategically advantageous location! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Own parking space! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE!

Amenities: swimming pool, gym, children's playground, rooftop recreation area and various areas for sports entertainment and recreation. There is also a parking lot and a smart home system.

Location:
The complex's convenient location allows residents to get to the Museum of The Future, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai International Financial Center, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and La Mer beach in just 5-10 minutes, and the road to Dubai International Airport will take about 12 minutes.

- 5 minutes - J1 Beach and Jumeira Public Beach;
- 10 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai;
- 10 minutes - Dubai Mall;
- 15 minutes - DMCC Free Zone;
- 15 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Availability of available apartments will be provided upon request!
We will tell you everything about buying real estate in the UAE. Write or call us, we will answer all your questions!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

