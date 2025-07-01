Residential complex Stamn One

Apartments in the stunning Stamn One project in the Al Satwa area! Strategically advantageous location! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Own parking space! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE!
Amenities: swimming pool, gym, children's playground, rooftop recreation area and various areas for sports entertainment and recreation. There is also a parking lot and a smart home system.
Location:
The complex's convenient location allows residents to get to the Museum of The Future, Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai International Financial Center, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and La Mer beach in just 5-10 minutes, and the road to Dubai International Airport will take about 12 minutes.
- 5 minutes - J1 Beach and Jumeira Public Beach;
- 10 minutes - Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai;
- 10 minutes - Dubai Mall;
- 15 minutes - DMCC Free Zone;
- 15 minutes - Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Availability of available apartments will be provided upon request!
