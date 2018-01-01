Club Drive A

Dubai, UAE

Regent Residences by NSHAMA — a new addition to Town Square Dubai. Among the apartments for a choice of — studios and apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and a living area of 336 to 1523 square meters. ft. Modern layouts will provide NSHAMA The Regent Residences with maximum comfort and privacy, and living quarters will be filled with natural light. The bedrooms will be equipped with fitted wardrobes, and the floors will be covered with glazed porcelain. The bathroom will be present in the main bedrooms, and the kitchen layout will include cooking racks, scratch and stain resistant, and upper cabinets. The apartments will also have an amazing view of the surrounding area of Dubai. Infrastructure: REGENT residences will offer their tenants many amenities. These include outlets and F&B points, a swimming pool, children's playgrounds in the yard and gyms. In addition, Town Square Dubai itself will have extensive open lawns, interactive children's playgrounds, open-air cafes, outlets, treadmills and much more. Location: NSHAMA The Regent Residences is located on Dubai City Square, in a stunning area on Al-Kudra Street. From here, residents can easily reach other areas of the emirate. Thus, the center of Dubai and Business Bay can be reached in half an hour by car, as well as Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport. One of the nearest bus stops is — Hayat Townhouses 1. Among the closest entertainment and leisure activities, popular among tourists and residents of Dubai, Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Butterfly Garden and Dubai Autodrome, which can be reached in 15 minutes. For shopping, staying at Town Square Dubai will make it easy for you to get to Town Square, Layan Public Center, The Sustainable Plaza, Mudon Public Center and Cityland Shopping Center.