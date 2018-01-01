  1. Realting.com
Club Drive A

Dubai, UAE
€396,213
About the complex

Apartments in the Club Drive (A) complex in the greenest area of ​​Dubai! Furnished and equipped kitchen! Installment without interest! High yield - 7-8%! Perfect for living, investing and renting!

Infrastructure: infinity pool with a terrace for relaxation and changing cabins, a terrace-lounge on the 17th floor with a cinema, walking paths in the shade of greenery, sports grounds, a fitness center, a landscaped park at the top of the podium, etc.

Area: Dubai Hills Estate

Location:
5–15 minutes - Dubai Marina, Ras Al Khor Flamingo Sanctuary
20–30 minutes - Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport (DXB), Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Business Bay

Payment Plan:
10% - down payment
80% - under construction
10% - upon completion

Write or call, we will consult for free! We will provide an investor catalog!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
2028
Finished
15
New building location
Dubai, UAE

