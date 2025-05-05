  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartments in the new residential complex Onda with a good range of amenities in the area of ​​Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Apartments in the new residential complex Onda with a good range of amenities in the area of ​​Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 22431
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2407894
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Onda by KASCO is a new 23-storey residential complex located in the heart of Dubai. The project offers 348 modern apartments, each of which is designed with maximum consideration for convenience and style. Spacious layouts create an atmosphere of freedom, where you can enjoy life to the fullest. Studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available for purchase.

One of the main advantages of Onda by KASCO is its high-class amenities. Recharge your batteries in the luxurious spa, where relaxing treatments await you, as well as a cozy sauna and steam room, which will give you unforgettable moments of peace. All this is created so that you can forget about the daily hustle and bustle and enjoy an atmosphere of comfort and self-care. For lovers of water treatments, the project provides both adult and children's pools. Active residents will be able to use the treadmill and yoga area. The running track, surrounded by greenery, will become a place where you can maintain your physical fitness, enjoying the fresh air and nature. The yoga area will allow you to immerse yourself in a world of harmony and tranquility, where you can practice in privacy and focus on your inner state. The gym, equipped with modern exercise machines, will provide you with everything you need to achieve your fitness goals. Here you can do both strength training and cardio, which will allow you to maintain an active lifestyle without having to leave the complex. For those who work remotely or need a space to study, the project offers a convenient coworking space. This modern and inspiring place, equipped with everything you need for productive work and creativity, will allow you to focus on tasks, surrounded by like-minded people.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Outdoor fitness
  • Swimming pools for children and adults
  • Spa, sauna and steam room
  • Yoga area
  • Gym
  • Running track
  • Coworking space
  • Children's playground
  • Large number of green spaces
Location and nearby infrastructure

Business Bay in Dubai has many advantages that make it attractive for both business and living. Its strategic location in the city center provides easy access to major highways and neighboring areas such as Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina. Business Bay is actively developing and offers a variety of modern office spaces, residential complexes and shopping malls. The presence of various restaurants, cafes and entertainment facilities makes this area especially lively and attractive. It is worth noting that Business Bay is one of the most culturally and ethnically diverse areas in Dubai, which creates an atmosphere of internationalism and cooperation. It regularly hosts events, exhibitions and conferences, which facilitates the establishment of business contacts. Equally important is the availability of developed infrastructure, including parks and recreational areas.

  • Dubai Mall - 5 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Int. Airport - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

