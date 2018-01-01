Oasis eco-complex is located in MBR-City, characterized by a developed infrastructure. The complex is characterized by a unique Mediterranean style reminiscent of the world's best resorts. It includes residential apartments and townhouses of premium class. In each residence special attention is paid to the eco-environment: innovative lighting technologies, modern water and air filtration systems, smart technology for home management.

Infrastructure:

Large public spaces

Outdoor swimming pool

Women's and men's gyms

Restaurants

Medical facilities

Pool with underwater exercise bikes

Silk rope exercise areas

Rooftop meditation and yoga areas

18+ rooftop pool

Business centers

Equipment and courts for various sports

Sauna

Family lounges

Cinema

Kindergarten

Running tracks and much more



The center of the eco-complex will be The Park - a densely green space of 27.9 thousand m2, shaded by thousand-year-old olive trees, which are brought from different parts of the world.