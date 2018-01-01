  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Oasis eco-complex is located in MBR-City, characterized by a developed infrastructure. The complex is characterized by a unique Mediterranean style reminiscent of the world's best resorts. It includes residential apartments and townhouses of premium class. In each residence special attention is paid to the eco-environment: innovative lighting technologies, modern water and air filtration systems, smart technology for home management.

Infrastructure:

  • Large public spaces
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Women's and men's gyms
  • Restaurants
  • Medical facilities
  • Pool with underwater exercise bikes
  • Silk rope exercise areas
  • Rooftop meditation and yoga areas
  • 18+ rooftop pool
  • Business centers 
  • Equipment and courts for various sports
  • Sauna
  • Family lounges
  • Cinema
  • Kindergarten
  • Running tracks and much more


The center of the eco-complex will be The Park - a densely green space of 27.9 thousand m2, shaded by thousand-year-old olive trees, which are brought from different parts of the world.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
3
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 105.0
Price per m², EUR 7,316
Apartment price, EUR 768,149
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 150.0
Price per m², EUR 7,110
Apartment price, EUR 1,07M
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 252.0
Price per m², EUR 8,659
Apartment price, EUR 2,18M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 507.0 – 883.0
Price per m², EUR 5,897 – 6,652
Apartment price, EUR 3,37M – 5,21M
New building location
Dubai, UAE
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 13 000 m
Kindergarten 3 000 m
Sea 7 500 m
Shopping center 1 000 m
School 1 500 m

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
