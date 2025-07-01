  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Prestigious complex of villas Selvara in Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Prestigious complex of villas Selvara in Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,69M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26552
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2463691
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Selvara is a residential project in the heart of Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, where architectural expressiveness, elegance and natural harmony are embodied in a new philosophy of life. Here, every decision, every line of the facade, every detail is thought out with an emphasis on refined luxury, functionality and a sense of privacy and tranquility.

The project offers an exquisite collection of spacious villas with four bedrooms, created for families and for those who seek a balance between personal space, comfort and aesthetics. Modern architecture with elements of natural inspiration, calm natural shades, smooth shapes and refined details create an environment of noble minimalism, in which every minute is filled with comfort and harmony.

Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts is a place where the spirit of great equestrian sports unites with modern ideals of a healthy lifestyle and connection with nature. Residents of the complex have access to a wide range of exclusive amenities, including a club house in the middle of green areas. The complex features cozy lounge areas, a yoga studio, and a modern fitness center. The villas are equipped with areas for relaxing, including a pool terrace and paths winding through well-kept gardens.

For families with children and those who value an active lifestyle, there are parks and play areas, as well as the opportunity to enjoy equestrian competitions. The spaces surrounding the project are filled with the spirit of nature: the aromas of flowering plants, the Galloping Fountain, green alleys, and picturesque routes. In addition, the project offers 24-hour security and closed access to the territory.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located at the northern intersection of Expo Road (E77) and Emirates Road (E611), the Grand Polo Club and Resort is strategically positioned to offer exceptional accessibility. This prime location places it in close proximity to two prestigious Emaar communities, The Oasis and The Heights.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Lucky Oasis Residence with a beach pool, a club and a mini golf, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$288,558
Apartment building EMAAR Beachfront
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,16M
Residential complex Greenside Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$375,338
Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$661,146
Residential complex Aquamarine Beach Residences
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
from
$319,051
You are viewing
Residential complex Prestigious complex of villas Selvara in Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,69M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Exclusive penthouses in new Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Exclusive penthouses in new Four Seasons Residence with swimming pools and a wellness center, DIFC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
from
$57,17M
Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC by H&H Development is the hight of luxury in the dynamic center of Dubai, DIFC area. The project includes exclusive residences and penthouses, which create the unique space for life and work. Architecture by acclaimed British master Sir David Chipperfield…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Marriott Residences JLT with a swimming pool and green parks in the prestigious area of JLT, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Marriott Residences JLT with a swimming pool and green parks in the prestigious area of JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$556,094
Marriott Residences JLT is a luxury residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), which combines elegant architecture, modern design and premium comfort. The paradise is created for recreation and leisure time in JLT: the picturesque promenade for walks and jogg…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex A99
Residential complex A99
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$254,170
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 13
Apartments in the new residential complex A99 in Dubai Land! An excellent option for living and investment! First-class amenities for a comfortable stay! On the shores of the Persian Gulf! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! - cost of 2 bedroom starts from $254,170; - area from 10…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications