Residential complex Prestigious complex of villas Selvara in Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, Dubai, UAE

Selvara is a residential project in the heart of Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts, where architectural expressiveness, elegance and natural harmony are embodied in a new philosophy of life. Here, every decision, every line of the facade, every detail is thought out with an emphasis on refined luxury, functionality and a sense of privacy and tranquility.

The project offers an exquisite collection of spacious villas with four bedrooms, created for families and for those who seek a balance between personal space, comfort and aesthetics. Modern architecture with elements of natural inspiration, calm natural shades, smooth shapes and refined details create an environment of noble minimalism, in which every minute is filled with comfort and harmony.

Grand Polo Clubs & Resorts is a place where the spirit of great equestrian sports unites with modern ideals of a healthy lifestyle and connection with nature. Residents of the complex have access to a wide range of exclusive amenities, including a club house in the middle of green areas. The complex features cozy lounge areas, a yoga studio, and a modern fitness center. The villas are equipped with areas for relaxing, including a pool terrace and paths winding through well-kept gardens.

For families with children and those who value an active lifestyle, there are parks and play areas, as well as the opportunity to enjoy equestrian competitions. The spaces surrounding the project are filled with the spirit of nature: the aromas of flowering plants, the Galloping Fountain, green alleys, and picturesque routes. In addition, the project offers 24-hour security and closed access to the territory.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located at the northern intersection of Expo Road (E77) and Emirates Road (E611), the Grand Polo Club and Resort is strategically positioned to offer exceptional accessibility. This prime location places it in close proximity to two prestigious Emaar communities, The Oasis and The Heights.