Residential complex New Sensia Residence with swimming pools and co-working spaces, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
ID: 25276
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440181
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Exclusive SENSIA project offers 275 residences, among which there are apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes and the refined penthouse with a private infinity pool, a panoramic garden and a spacious terrace with an impressive panoramic view of the bay, yacht clubs and lights of the city.

The complex has been created for those, who are looking for harmony between dynamic urban life and tranquility of beachfront resort. Floor-to-ceiling windows have breathtaking views of the azure bay waters and endless horizon, and in combination with high ceilings (3.2 meters) the rooms are full of natural light. Elegant interiors segue to spacious terraces, where buried in verdure gardens and lounge areas become the natural extension of the residential space.

The luxury infinity pool, where you can relax, enjoying warm breeze and wonderful sunsets, is at the upper terrace of the complex. For those, who like active lifestyle, there is a modern fitness club with a view of the sea, outdoor yoga and pilates areas. Cozy lounge areas and outdoor barbecue and dining areas will become the ideal place for communication with friends. For families with children, the complex features a play area with safe playgrounds, lawns and creative spaces for development and entertainment. The business center and stylish co-working spaces will allow residents to work in comfortable conditions without leaving the complex. Walking and bike paths run along the picturesque promenade, connecting the complex to the central park.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playgrounds
  • co-working spaces
  • barbecue area
  • equipped outdoor yoga and pilates areas
  • lounge areas
  • fitness club

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, luxury interior design and appliances included

Location and nearby infrastructure

One of the key advantages of SENSIA is its strategic location. The complex is situated just 10 minutes away from Downtown and DIFC, making it the ideal choice for those, who appreciate quick access to the civic centre, but want to live in a quiet area. Well-developed transport infrastructure, direct access to the metro stations and advanced junctions ensure maximum transportation convenience.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

