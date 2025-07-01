  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$252,485
BTC
3.0032543
ETH
157.4133976
USDT
249 627.6317546
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
24
ID: 26739
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    20

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Vincitore Aqua Dimore – Resort-Inspired Living in the Heart of Dubai.

Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, Smart Living & Guaranteed Returns 

Prime Location – Dubai Science Park (Al Barsha South)

  • Situated in a strategic lifestyle hub between Arjan, Al Barsha South & JVC.

  • 5 mins to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 mins to Mall of the Emirates.

  • Easy access to Umm Suqeim St, Al Khail Rd & Sheikh Zayed Rd.

  • Surrounded by wellness, education & leisure landmarks.

Project Overview:

  • Signature project by Vincitore Real Estate Development.

  • Boutique low-rise with luxury resort aesthetics and iconic architecture.

  • First-of-its-kind Aqua-themed urban sanctuary in Dubai.

  • Handover: Q3 2027

📐 Units & Starting Prices

Unit TypeSize (approx.) Starting Price in € (est.)

Studio ~ 40 m² From 215.000€

Studio with Pool ~ 43 m² From 235.000€

1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 75 m² From 320.000€

2 Bedroom with Pool ~ 118 m² From 500.000

💳 Payment Plan

  • 20% Booking

  • 40% During Construction

  • 40% Over 36 Months After Handover (0% interest)

  • Flexible options for investors & end users.

Unique Features & Amenities:

  • Private pools in selected units and balconies.

  • Resort-style Aqua Podium with Waterfalls & Floating Islands.

  • Signature Wellness Club, Lagoon Pool, and Outdoor Cinema.

  • High-tech Fitness Centre, Spa, Yoga Lawn & Jogging Track.

  • Co-working lounges, café corner, kids play zone & pet-friendly spaces.

  • 24/7 Concierge, valet, security, and smart-home automation.

Why Invest in Aqua Dimore

  • Located in a fast-growing wellness district with high demand from professionals.

  • Exclusive architecture & private pool features – rare in this segment.

  • Rental yields projected at 7.5–9% p.a. for studio & 1 Bedroom.

  • Strong brand reputation – Vincitore known for quality, delivery & design.

  • Ideal for short-term rental, digital nomads & premium tenants.

Ideal For:

Buyer

+ post-handover cashflow

End-UsersResort lifestyle with wellness amenitiesShort-Term HostsPrivate pool = premium nightly ratesFirst-Time Buyers.

Affordable luxury entry with payment plan.

