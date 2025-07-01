Residential complex Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, live the Italian way.

Vincitore Aqua Dimore – Resort-Inspired Living in the Heart of Dubai.
Boutique Waterfront Residences with Private Pools, Smart Living & Guaranteed Returns
Prime Location – Dubai Science Park (Al Barsha South)
Situated in a strategic lifestyle hub between Arjan, Al Barsha South & JVC.
5 mins to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 mins to Mall of the Emirates.
Easy access to Umm Suqeim St, Al Khail Rd & Sheikh Zayed Rd.
Surrounded by wellness, education & leisure landmarks.
Project Overview:
Signature project by Vincitore Real Estate Development.
Boutique low-rise with luxury resort aesthetics and iconic architecture.
First-of-its-kind Aqua-themed urban sanctuary in Dubai.
Handover: Q3 2027
📐 Units & Starting Prices
Unit TypeSize (approx.) Starting Price in € (est.)
Studio ~ 40 m² From 215.000€
Studio with Pool ~ 43 m² From 235.000€
1 Bedroom with Pool ~ 75 m² From 320.000€
2 Bedroom with Pool ~ 118 m² From 500.000
💳 Payment Plan
20% Booking
40% During Construction
40% Over 36 Months After Handover (0% interest)
Flexible options for investors & end users.
Unique Features & Amenities:
Private pools in selected units and balconies.
Resort-style Aqua Podium with Waterfalls & Floating Islands.
Signature Wellness Club, Lagoon Pool, and Outdoor Cinema.
High-tech Fitness Centre, Spa, Yoga Lawn & Jogging Track.
Co-working lounges, café corner, kids play zone & pet-friendly spaces.
24/7 Concierge, valet, security, and smart-home automation.
Why Invest in Aqua Dimore
Located in a fast-growing wellness district with high demand from professionals.
Exclusive architecture & private pool features – rare in this segment.
Rental yields projected at 7.5–9% p.a. for studio & 1 Bedroom.
Strong brand reputation – Vincitore known for quality, delivery & design.
Ideal for short-term rental, digital nomads & premium tenants.
Ideal For:
Buyer
+ post-handover cashflow
End-UsersResort lifestyle with wellness amenitiesShort-Term HostsPrivate pool = premium nightly ratesFirst-Time Buyers.
Affordable luxury entry with payment plan.