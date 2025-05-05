Apartment in a new building Parkwood Dubai Hills Estate

Parkwood at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar

Dubai Hills Estate

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, EMAAR Dubai Hills Estate is a prestigious community that epitomises sophisticated urban living. Boasting an array of luxurious properties, including stunning villas and apartments, this development presents a golden opportunity for property investment in Dubai. The community is renowned for its commitment to excellence, offering residents a lifestyle that harmonises modernity with nature. Dubai Hills Estate is also a focal point for off-plan projects in Dubai, inviting investors to engage in cutting-edge developments that contribute to the city's ever-evolving skyline. With breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa, this community is a testament to the city's vision for unparalleled property offerings, ensuring a strategic and valuable investment in Dubai's thriving real estate market.

2,700-acre Multi-purpose Development

18-Hole Championship Golf Course

1,450,000 sqm Parks & Open Spaces

180,000 sqmDubai Hills Park

282,000 sqm Dubai Hills Mall

3 Schools

54 kmBicycle Route

Parkwood offers elevated living with stunning Dubai skyline views, seamlessly blending nature and modern design. Inspired by Vida Interiors, the space exudes contemporary elegance with warm, inviting tones. Designed for connection and community, this is where stories unfold and a true sense of belonging grows.

Unwind, play, and connect at Hillside Park – a dynamic sanctuary where tranquillity and energy coexist. Escape to serene, Zen Spaces, unwind in the Leisure Zone, energise in the Vibrant Hub, or push your limits in the Fitness Zone. Designed to inspire connection, Hillside Park fosters a strong sense of community for all.

Nestled in Dubai Hills Estate, Parkwood offers serene living with easy access to key areas of Dubai. Thanks to Al Khail Road, Downtown Dubai and major hubs are minutes away and soon, Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro will offer swift airport and emirate connections.

Experience the luxury of VIDA at the newly designed athletic hillside park, featuring exquisite finishes and stunning views of the park and downtown skyline.

Find your balance in a life of relaxation and adventure. Our curated amenities—poolside moments, family fun, and starry BBQs—elevate daily. It’s not just a home; it’s a playground for your soul.