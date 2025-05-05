  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Parkwood Dubai Hills Estate

Apartment in a new building Parkwood Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$550,000
;
TOP TOP
17 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25933
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Parkwood at Dubai Hills Estate by Emaar

Dubai Hills Estate

Nestled in the heart of Dubai, EMAAR Dubai Hills Estate is a prestigious community that epitomises sophisticated urban living. Boasting an array of luxurious properties, including stunning villas and apartments, this development presents a golden opportunity for property investment in Dubai. The community is renowned for its commitment to excellence, offering residents a lifestyle that harmonises modernity with nature. Dubai Hills Estate is also a focal point for off-plan projects in Dubai, inviting investors to engage in cutting-edge developments that contribute to the city's ever-evolving skyline. With breathtaking views of iconic landmarks like Burj Khalifa, this community is a testament to the city's vision for unparalleled property offerings, ensuring a strategic and valuable investment in Dubai's thriving real estate market.

  • 2,700-acre Multi-purpose Development
  • 18-Hole Championship Golf Course
  • 1,450,000 sqm Parks & Open Spaces
  • 180,000 sqmDubai Hills Park
  • 282,000 sqm Dubai Hills Mall
  • 3 Schools
  • 54 kmBicycle Route

Parkwood offers elevated living with stunning Dubai skyline views, seamlessly blending nature and modern design. Inspired by Vida Interiors, the space exudes contemporary elegance with warm, inviting tones. Designed for connection and community, this is where stories unfold and a true sense of belonging grows.

Unwind, play, and connect at Hillside Park – a dynamic sanctuary where tranquillity and energy coexist. Escape to serene, Zen Spaces, unwind in the Leisure Zone, energise in the Vibrant Hub, or push your limits in the Fitness Zone. Designed to inspire connection, Hillside Park fosters a strong sense of community for all.

Nestled in Dubai Hills Estate, Parkwood offers serene living with easy access to key areas of Dubai. Thanks to Al Khail Road, Downtown Dubai and major hubs are minutes away and soon, Etihad Rail and Dubai Metro will offer swift airport and emirate connections.

Experience the luxury of VIDA at the newly designed athletic hillside park, featuring exquisite finishes and stunning views of the park and downtown skyline. 

Find your balance in a life of relaxation and adventure. Our curated amenities—poolside moments, family fun, and starry BBQs—elevate daily. It’s not just a home; it’s a playground for your soul.

  • Indoor and Outdoor Gyms
  • Adult & Kids Swimming Pools
  • Multi-level Kids’ Play Areas
  • Sports Courts & Jogging Tracks
  • Yoga Deck & Parkour Area
  • Skate Bowl & Mini-Golf
  • Dry Fountains & Art Elements
  • Outdoor Cinema & Amphitheatre
  • Picnic & BBQ Areas

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building Parkwood Dubai Hills Estate

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ayana Gardens
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$244,603
Apartment building Elo DH2
Al Yufrah 4, United Arab Emirates
from
$214,221
Residential complex Azizi Amber
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$170,342
Residential complex Manhattan Phase II
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$489,403
Apartment building Bayz 101 by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$320,107
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Aqua Arc BNW
Apartment building Aqua Arc BNW
Umm Urage, United Arab Emirates
from
$634,771
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Experience the pinnacle of luxury at Aqua Arc, located in the vibrant, emerging hub of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Here, the essence of modernity and sophistication are harmoniously intertwined with the tranquil melody of the sea. Awaken to the serene symphony of waves caressing the …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Residential complex The One — hotel apartments by The First Group with restaurants, swimming pool and business centre in JVT, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$364,977
The project is a contemporary four-star hotel located in the fast-growing Jumeirah Village area. The 579-room hotel has already won several profile awards and offers guests the opportunity to enjoy excellent facilities, including signature restaurants, a coffee shop and bar, a stunning rooft…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Residential complex Safa Two de GRISOGONO — futuristic residential complex by DAMAC with designer finishes at the edge of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$956,962
This project is being carried out in collaboration with the Swiss jewellery brand, which is responsible for the design of the premises. The flats are furnished with green terraces, and hanging gardens are planned on the sides of the building. The complex has a beach pool, four swimming pools…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications