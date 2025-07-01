Residential quarter Ghaf Woods

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$410,959
from
$80/m²
14
ID: 25993
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Ghaf Woods is a luxurious residential development that seamlessly integrates with nature, offering a unique community living experience. Located in the heart of Dubai, the project features elegant, eco-conscious homes with spacious interiors. The core concept of Ghaf Woods is sustainability, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its residents by providing a sustainable ecosystem with various green spaces and amenities.

Key Highlights:
- Apartments: Available in configurations from 1 to 3 bedrooms, with modern finishes that emphasize comfort and contemporary living.
- Design: Constructed with high-quality materials, each unit offers spacious living and entertainment areas, modern kitchens, elegant bathrooms, and large living zones that blend seamlessly with the surrounding nature. Some units feature private terraces for outdoor enjoyment.
- Location: Conveniently situated with easy access to Dubai’s major attractions and commercial districts, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai International Airport.
- Community Features: Part of a larger sustainable community promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, with amenities such as cycling tracks, parks, and wellness centers.
- Concept: More than just a residence — a sanctuary that embodies environmental responsibility and modern luxury.

Payment Plan

Down Payment 10%

Pre Handover Payments 50 %

On Handover 40%

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Finance

Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications