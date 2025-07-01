Residential quarter Ghaf Woods

Ghaf Woods is a luxurious residential development that seamlessly integrates with nature, offering a unique community living experience. Located in the heart of Dubai, the project features elegant, eco-conscious homes with spacious interiors. The core concept of Ghaf Woods is sustainability, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its residents by providing a sustainable ecosystem with various green spaces and amenities.

Key Highlights:

- Apartments: Available in configurations from 1 to 3 bedrooms, with modern finishes that emphasize comfort and contemporary living.

- Design: Constructed with high-quality materials, each unit offers spacious living and entertainment areas, modern kitchens, elegant bathrooms, and large living zones that blend seamlessly with the surrounding nature. Some units feature private terraces for outdoor enjoyment.

- Location: Conveniently situated with easy access to Dubai’s major attractions and commercial districts, including Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Dubai International Airport.

- Community Features: Part of a larger sustainable community promoting a healthy and active lifestyle, with amenities such as cycling tracks, parks, and wellness centers.

- Concept: More than just a residence — a sanctuary that embodies environmental responsibility and modern luxury.

Payment Plan

Down Payment 10%

Pre Handover Payments 50 %

On Handover 40%