Park Wood

Dubai, UAE
from
€202,699
About the complex

Apartment with furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental!

Park Wood — new residential complex from Arabian Gulf & Refine Development offers luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and private gardens.

Infrastructure: parking, swimming pool, gym, fitness, children's playground, barbecue areas, landscaped parks, retail outlets, mosque, schools.

Area: Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Palm Jumeirah - 9.5 km
Mall of Emirates - 7 km
Dubai Marina - 7 km
Expo 2020 - 10 km
Also nearby are: Burj Al Arab, Tennis Courts, Al Makhtum Airport, Dubai Int Airport.

Payment Plan:
35% - under construction
15% - upon completion
50% - after delivery of the object

Write or call to find out more! We will provide an investor catalog!

2025
Finished
6
New building location
Dubai, UAE

