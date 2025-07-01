  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential quarter Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

Residential quarter Nourelle offers unique sea views, Madinat Jumeirah Living

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,000,000
;
21
ID: 32599
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Nourelle is a new addition to the prestigious Madinat Jumeirah Living residential complex, consisting of three modern residential towers connected by a spectacular sky bridge. Located next to iconic landmarks such as Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nourelle offers unique sea views, picturesque sunsets, and easy access to pristine beaches and green promenades. The project harmoniously combines modern amenities with timeless aesthetics: clean lines, bold geometry, and elegant architectural cutouts, complemented by greenery, provide maximum natural light and create an open, comfortable living space. Residents enjoy the balance of secluded tranquility and dynamic city life within a gated, sophisticated community. Located in the heart of Dubai's most prestigious areas, Nourelle offers excellent transport links to the airport, business centers, entertainment areas, and shopping venues. The project sets new standards of architectural sophistication with its sculptural sky bridge, contemporary interiors, and carefully designed communal spaces.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek🌟 Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses Handover: December 2027 📌 Project Overview Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Village) area, right on the Dubai Creek waterfront. Combining modern architecture, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, it’s designed for both refined living and high-return investment. 📐 Unit Types, Sizes & Prices Unit Type Size (approx.) Starting Price (AED) Studio 30 m² / 326 ft² from AED 764,000 1 Bedroom Apartment 60 m² / 643 ft² from AED 1.246M 2 Bedroom Apartment 78 m² / 838 ft² from AED 1.606M 3 BR Penthouse 262 m² / 2,819 ft² from AED 9.185M 4 BR Penthouse 323 m² / 3,475 ft² from AED 11.474M 💰 Payment Plan 70/30 Flexible Plan 10% on booking 60% during construction 30% on handover Completion / Handover: December 2027 🏙️ Key Features & Amenities Stylish studios to luxury penthouses with modern interiors Retail promenade with shops & cafés at your doorstep Resort-style infinity pool & state-of-the-art gym Private cinema, kids’ play area, multi-purpose hall 24/7 security, concierge, and dedicated parking Breathtaking Creek, skyline, and community views 📍 Location Highlights Situated in Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek waterfront 5–10 minutes to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay Quick access to Al Khail Road & Sheikh Zayed Road Near Creek Metro Station Close to Palazzo Versace Hotel, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Jameel Arts Centre 🎯 Why Invest in Azizi David? Prime waterfront & cultural hub location Flexible payment plan with trusted developer Attractive entry prices starting at AED 764K Excellent for both residents & investors – high rental yield and capital appreciation potential
Residential complex Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek🌟 Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses Handover: December 2027 📌 Project Overview Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Village) area, right on the Dubai Creek waterfront. Combining modern architecture, luxury amenities, and a strategic location, it’s designed for both refined living and high-return investment. 📐 Unit Types, Sizes & Prices Unit Type Size (approx.) Starting Price (AED) Studio 30 m² / 326 ft² from AED 764,000 1 Bedroom Apartment 60 m² / 643 ft² from AED 1.246M 2 Bedroom Apartment 78 m² / 838 ft² from AED 1.606M 3 BR Penthouse 262 m² / 2,819 ft² from AED 9.185M 4 BR Penthouse 323 m² / 3,475 ft² from AED 11.474M 💰 Payment Plan 70/30 Flexible Plan 10% on booking 60% during construction 30% on handover Completion / Handover: December 2027 🏙️ Key Features & Amenities Stylish studios to luxury penthouses with modern interiors Retail promenade with shops & cafés at your doorstep Resort-style infinity pool & state-of-the-art gym Private cinema, kids’ play area, multi-purpose hall 24/7 security, concierge, and dedicated parking Breathtaking Creek, skyline, and community views 📍 Location Highlights Situated in Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek waterfront 5–10 minutes to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay Quick access to Al Khail Road & Sheikh Zayed Road Near Creek Metro Station Close to Palazzo Versace Hotel, Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and Jameel Arts Centre 🎯 Why Invest in Azizi David? Prime waterfront & cultural hub location Flexible payment plan with trusted developer Attractive entry prices starting at AED 764K Excellent for both residents & investors – high rental yield and capital appreciation potential
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$209,498
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Azizi David – Waterfront Living at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek. Studios, 1 & 2-Bedroom Apartments, and Luxury Penthouses. Handover: December 2027 Project Overview: Azizi David is the newest residential masterpiece by Azizi Developments, located in the vibrant Al Jaddaf (Culture Villag…
