Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Barari Heights with spa areas and kids' playgrounds, close to a school, Majan, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$257,575
08/05/2025
$257,575
07/05/2025
$258,463
12
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

About the complex

Barari Heights is a new residential complex, located in the prestigious area of Marjan. This project offers the unique combination of seclusion and urban accessibility. Your new residence will be a stone's throw away from fine restaurants, cultural landmarks and shopping malls, and at the same time, it will give you tranquility and privacy, surrounded by lush greenery and sophisticated architecture.

From stylish studios to spacious duplex residences with four bedrooms - every apartment is like a masterpiece of art here. Interiors combine modern solutions with warm elegance. This is the place where luxury becomes a part of daily life. Every residence has a private swimming pool. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill rooms with natural light, and smart layouts and technologies create the ideal balance of style and comfort.

It's not just a complex, but it's a carefully thought-out ecosystem. Imagine your morning, beginning with a walk along shady alleys or yoga in the special area, surrounded by nature. A modern fitness center, an infinity pool with a view of the city and a spa are waiting for you in daylight. And in the evening - an outdoor cinema. There is also a kids' pool, safe playgrounds and even a day-care centre, where children will be able to have fun and spend quality time, while their parents are enjoying the moments of recreation or working.

Amenities:

  • private swimming pool for every residence
  • infinity pool
  • jacuzzi
  • special areas for yoga, meditation and spa
  • swimming pool for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • fitness center with a modern equipment
  • outdoor cinema
  • spacious and luminous apartments with premium finishing
  • "Smart Home" system

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan for 8 years (20/80)

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

  • School - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 25 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 25 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

