Residential complex Townhouses in new Golf Acres Residence with a golf course, parks and swimming pools, Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Golf Acres by Emaar is a new unique project, combining natural harmony and modern luxury, in the dynamic community of Emaar South. Spacious apartments and townhouses with a view of well-maintained golf courses create cozy and quiet atmosphere. Each house is designes with account taken of the requirements of the modern residents, combining stylish design and functionality. Picturesque green landscapes and panoramic views of the golf courses make Golf Acres the ideal place for those, who appreciate harmony with nature.

The project offers premium amenities, including a golf course, swimming pools, lounge areas, modern gyms, and landscaped walking paths. Everybody will find something he loves here: whether that be a morning run along green alleys or leisure time with family by the pool. Emaar South community is notable for well-developed infrastructure, offering its residents an access to everything necessary for comfortable life: schools, shopping malls, and medical facilities.

Amenities:

18-hole golf course

swimming pools for children and adults

outdoor gym and jogging tracks

yoga deck

barbecue areas

spacious parks

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 10/70/20

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, fully fitted kitchens

Advantages

Investment opportunities of Golf Acres impress: the rental yield for the apartments is from 7.5%, and for the townhouses is 4%. It makes the project attractive not only for those, who are looking for a cozy home, but also for investors, who want to get sustainable yield. Golf Acres by Emaar is a chance to become a part of the exclusive golf community, where luxury and comfort blend together with natural beauty.

Al Maktoum Airport - 5 minutes

Dubai Marina - 30 minutes

Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes

Abu Dhabi city center - 50 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure