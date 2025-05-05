  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex High-rise residential complex Albero with first-class infrastructure in the Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE

Residential complex High-rise residential complex Albero with first-class infrastructure in the Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$492,535
14/04/2025
$491,194
13/04/2025
$491,482
12/04/2025
$493,317
11/04/2025
$504,464
10/04/2025
$506,520
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25719
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2446644
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Albero, a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, where every detail has been carefully thought out to give you a sense of privacy, natural harmony and impeccable style. This project is a true embodiment of modern comfort surrounded by nature, panoramic views of the creek, golf club and the city skyline.

Cozy apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as spacious townhouses are available for purchase, each of which is designed in warm natural tones, with panoramic windows, high ceilings and thoughtful layouts. Kitchens with modern appliances and elegant finishes turn everyday cooking into a real pleasure.

Particular attention in the project is paid to landscaping and creating an atmosphere of comfort for the whole family. On the territory you will find infinity pools, separate children's pools, barbecue and picnic areas among greenery, sports parks, open fitness areas, gyms, yoga spaces and children's play areas. Shady parks and shared lounges create a true community spirit.

Expect breathtaking views, unparalleled comfort and architecture inspired by nature itself. It’s an investment in sustainable living.

Extra opportunities

Installments: 80/20

  • 10% - April 2025
  • 10% - June 2025
  • 10% - January 2026
  • 10% - June 2026
  • 10% - March 2027
  • 10% - November 2027
  • 10% - May 2028
  • 10% - December 2028
  • 20% - September 2029
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Swimming pools for adults and children
  • Gym
  • Outdoor fitness
  • BBQ and picnic areas
  • Children's playground
  • Sports courts
  • Running and cycling paths
Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Dubai - Dubai Creek Harbour, where the modern rhythm of the city and natural silence are combined. Just a few minutes away are business districts, shopping centers, attractions of the center of Dubai and international airports.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex ORLA, Dorchester Collection — new luxury residence by Omniyat with a private beach in the prestigious district of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$13,89M
Residential complex Cotier House
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$648,000
Residential complex New complex of townhouses Violet 3 with a beach and sports facilities, Dubai Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$646,648
Apartment building Signature Liv Lux
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,79M
Residential complex GEM Residences
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$237,570
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Albero with first-class infrastructure in the Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$492,535
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 116
Area 306–310 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB & CO RESIDENCES FROM BINGHATTI DEVELOPERS AND BRENDA JACOB & COBurj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences – a new ultra-threatening premium real estate project, which, without a d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex V1V1D Residence
Residential complex V1V1D Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$334,499
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 16
Apartments in the modern complex V1V1D Residence in the Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) area! Premium amenities! All key locations of Dubai are nearby! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: lobby, swimming pool, pool terrace …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Park Wood
Residential complex Park Wood
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$220,982
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
Apartment with furnished kitchen! A wonderful apartment for living, investment and rental (ROI - from 10% in $). Perfect for long-term rental! Park Wood — new residential complex from Arabian Gulf & Refine Development offers luxury apartments with balconies, terraces and private gardens. I…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications