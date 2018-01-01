  1. Realting.com
  MAG 22 — new complex of townhouses by MAG close to the golf course and the city center in MBR City, Dubai

About the complex

We offer townhouses with roof-top terraces, parking spaces, landscaped territory.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Creek - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 16 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 7 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 21 minutes
  • Golf course - 10 minutes
  • Business Bay - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Residential complex Aura
Residential complex Aura
Dubai, UAE
from
€286,261
Area 70 m²
1 property 1
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Comfortable and beautifully decorated Aura apartments in the Jebel Ali area of Dubai. Residents of the Aura complex have access to services and amenities such as cafes and restaurants, shops, a health club with a gym, a swimming pool and landscaped gardens. There is a 24-hour concierge service and security. The area has a well-planned and developed infrastructure: - Restaurants and cafes 1762 JAFZA, Starbucks and La Mensa; - Ibn Battuta Mall; - Al Shahama supermarket; - Les UK School; - Hospital DP World Clinic. 100% payment within 30 days. The facility was commissioned in June 2020. It is possible to show the apartment both personally and online. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Haven
Residential complex Haven
Dubai, UAE
from
€187,540
Area 69 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Apartment in the Haven residential complex in the quiet area of Majan. Apartment with spacious layout and high quality finishes. The community also offers a wide range of amenities, including a modern gym and yoga center, pools, places for collaboration and several playgrounds for children. Location: 19 minutes – city center, Dubai Mall; 18 minutes — Dubai International Airport; 14 minutes — Dubai Hills Estate Mall; 28 minutes – Dubai World Central Airport; 28 minutes – Palma Jumeirah. Payment Plan: 15% - down payment 25% - under construction 60% - upon completion The project is suitable for investment! We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Apartment building 3BR | ORB Tower | District One
Apartment building 3BR | ORB Tower | District One
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,29M
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in MBR City, known as the ORB Tower by District One. Amenities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,690 Sqft Maid room Powder room Laundry area Dressing Dining & Retail outlet Gym Kids play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque area Swimming pool Supermarket & Shopping area Green surrounding School & Institute Community Hall Fitness centre Running, Jogging & Cycling track Facilities; Crystal Lagoon & Beachfront Private Beach Access A abundance of green space Bicycle track Pharmacy Rooftop Health Club Nursery school Boardwalk Family-friendly Private community For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go