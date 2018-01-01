  1. Realting.com
  3. Luxury villas and penthouses in Six Senses new residence by Select Group with restaurants and a direct access to the sea, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€6,75M
20
About the complex

We offer a villa with a swimming pool 6.4 x 12.3 m, a parking for four cars, a garden, a barbecue area, a gym, an events room, a direct access to the beach.

Two-, three- and four-bedroom penthouses with parking spaces are also for sale.

The gated residence consists of apartments, penthouses and villas, and features a hotel, restaurants and bars, a direct access to the beach and the marina, an underground parking, concierge service, a swimming pool, yoga grounds, a tennis courts, a children's playground, sports grounds, a gym, a hot tub, lounge areas, a spa, a sauna and a steam bath, a hamam, conference rooms, a wine cellar, a kids' club.

  • High ceilings (3.2 m)
  • Built-in kitchen
Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the Business Bay area, on the banks of the Dubai Canal with a yacht harbor. Within 2 km from the complex are located the dancing fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Airport is 15 km away.

  • Aquaventure Waterpark and oceanarium - 6 minutes
  • Amusement park and The View at The Palm view point - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa - 23 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
Dubai, UAE

Apartment building 5BR | Como Residence | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€18,11M
Apartment building 2BR | The Diplomat Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€246,000
Residential complex Lamaa Madinat Jumeirah Living
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,22M
Residential complex The Pad Residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€468,773
Residential complex Verona
Dubai, UAE
from
€473,685
Apartment building 2BR | Sunridge | Offplan
Apartment building 2BR | Sunridge | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€576,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Mina Rashid, known as Sunridge by Emaar Properties Payment Plan; Down Payment – 10% During Construction – 80% On Handover – 10% Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,734 Sqft Laundry area Walk-in-wardrobe Powder room Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Kid’s park Sports court Hotels Water activity Shopping & Supermarket area Location Nearby; Sheikh Zayed Road – 10 mins Dubai International Airport – 15 mins Downtown Dubai – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 20 mins Burj Khalifa – 20 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Volare
Residential complex Volare
Dubai, UAE
from
€379,064
Completion date: 2025
VOLARE Arjan District A project with a guaranteed return of 8% for 3 years!!!  Deadline - I 2025   Volare – a new residential complex, characterized by its grandeur and monumentality.  Located in the residential area of Arjan, located in Dubailand, the project offers sophistication of its architectural solutions.  It organically combines majestic design and elegant layouts for special connoisseurs. Impeccable finishes only complement organic apartments, saturating them with a neutral color palette. For decoration, exceptionally high-quality premium materials were used, which emphasize a luxurious lifestyle. Panoramic glazing provides maximum natural light.   Volare – is a whole range of luxurious amenities available to residents:   Pool Crossroads Boutiques and shops Playground Children's pool Green plantings BBQ area Game room Infinity pool Yoga Studio Cafes and restaurants Cinema Concierge service Security and video surveillance Parking space Park Golf course Garden Sauna and steam room SPA zone Sports grounds Rainforest Fitness center and gym   Residents have access to the developed – infrastructure, everything that is necessary for a comfortable life is located in the immediate vicinity of the residential complex.  Located in the heart of Dubailand, which is the largest residential, entertainment and tourist area, the Volare residential complex is in demand for investment. The community is popular among both tourists and expats, which guarantees stable earnings on real estate.   The complex has apartments: 1 BED Premium - from 68.7 m2 - from 279 000 $ 2 BED - from - 109.1 m2 - from 410 000 $   The project has several payment plans for the choice when purchasing apartments, each of which has undeniable advantages: I. Payment 100% + 4% DLD Annual guaranteed income of 8% for 3 years at the construction stage!!!    Guaranteed income starts on day 22 after 100% payment!    II.    Installment until the end of the project 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 20% - after 5 months 20% - after 10 months 20% - after 15 months 10% - in 20 months 10% - at the time of project completion Guaranteed income of 8% begins after the completion of the project   III. Installment for 2 years after the completion of the project  Mandatory checkbook!!! 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 1% - monthly for 27 months 10% - after 5 months 10% - after 10 months 9% - at the time of completion of the project 1% - monthly 24 months after completion of construction IV. Standard payment plan 20% + 4% DLD - down payment 10% - after 5 months 10% - after 10 months 10% - after 15 months 50% at the time of project completion              
Apartment building 3BR | The Regent Residence | Offplan
Apartment building 3BR | The Regent Residence | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€349,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Regent Residence by Nshama Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,523 Sqft Powder room Store area Laundry space Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Fitness centre Kid’s park Sport corts Town Square Park Location Nearby; Dubai Miracle Garden – 15 mins EXPO 2020 – 20 mins Jebel Ali Racecourse – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins The Dubai Mall – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828wes
