Luxury villas and penthouses in Six Senses new residence by Select Group with restaurants and a direct access to the sea, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

We offer a villa with a swimming pool 6.4 x 12.3 m, a parking for four cars, a garden, a barbecue area, a gym, an events room, a direct access to the beach.

Two-, three- and four-bedroom penthouses with parking spaces are also for sale.

The gated residence consists of apartments, penthouses and villas, and features a hotel, restaurants and bars, a direct access to the beach and the marina, an underground parking, concierge service, a swimming pool, yoga grounds, a tennis courts, a children's playground, sports grounds, a gym, a hot tub, lounge areas, a spa, a sauna and a steam bath, a hamam, conference rooms, a wine cellar, a kids' club.

High ceilings (3.2 m)

Built-in kitchen

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in the Business Bay area, on the banks of the Dubai Canal with a yacht harbor. Within 2 km from the complex are located the dancing fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Airport is 15 km away.