Residential complex New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Rena is a premium project by Avenew Development, located in one of the most prospective areas of the emirate - on the artificial Dubai Islands. This is an exclusive residential complex with a direct access to the sea, allowing residents to enjoy beach life literally from the get-go. The project offers two-level townhouses with 2 bedrooms, opening breathtaking panoramic views of Arabian Gulf azure waters.

Each townhouse is built in the modern minimalist style and is notable for its thought-out layout, created for comfortable waterfront life. On the first level, there is a spacious living room opening onto the private terrace, a kitchen with Miele appliances and a dining area. On the second level, there are private bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and sea views. Residents will be able to enjoy the resort-class amenities: a roof-top swimming pool, a gym, sunbathing terraces and walks along landscaped promenades.

Amenities:

roof-top swimming pool

direct access to the beach

sunbathing terraces

gym

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 10/50/40%

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped with German Miele appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Beaches, a marina, parks, shopping malls, schools and restaurants are located nearby, and the location itself is rapidly developing and is going to become the tourist and investment center of future. It's a place, where every day begins with sea breeze and sunset at the beach around the corner - the ideal choice for those, who dream of waterfront life.