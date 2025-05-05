  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,22M
08/05/2025
$2,22M
07/05/2025
$2,22M
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25872
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2447678
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Rena is a premium project by Avenew Development, located in one of the most prospective areas of the emirate - on the artificial Dubai Islands. This is an exclusive residential complex with a direct access to the sea, allowing residents to enjoy beach life literally from the get-go. The project offers two-level townhouses with 2 bedrooms, opening breathtaking panoramic views of Arabian Gulf azure waters.

Each townhouse is built in the modern minimalist style and is notable for its thought-out layout, created for comfortable waterfront life. On the first level, there is a spacious living room opening onto the private terrace, a kitchen with Miele appliances and a dining area. On the second level, there are private bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and sea views. Residents will be able to enjoy the resort-class amenities: a roof-top swimming pool, a gym, sunbathing terraces and walks along landscaped promenades.

Amenities:

  • roof-top swimming pool
  • direct access to the beach
  • sunbathing terraces
  • gym

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 10/50/40%

Features of the flats

Kitchen is equipped with German Miele appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Beaches, a marina, parks, shopping malls, schools and restaurants are located nearby, and the location itself is rapidly developing and is going to become the tourist and investment center of future. It's a place, where every day begins with sea breeze and sunset at the beach around the corner - the ideal choice for those, who dream of waterfront life.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elo 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$158,904
Residential complex Trillionaire
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$383,976
Residential complex Central
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,616
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spacious co-working centre, in the green area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$807,203
Residential complex New premium residence Verdes by Haven with swimming pools, co-working areas and services, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$516,825
You are viewing
Residential complex New residential complex Rena Townhouse with a roof-top swimming pool and a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,22M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sky Hills Residences 3
Residential complex Sky Hills Residences 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$185,877
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 41
Exclusive apartments in the new residential complex Sky Hills Residences 3 in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area! Popular location! The property in the project is ideal for those who want to live in a calm atmosphere! High return on investment! We will select housing with a favorable rat…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New waterfront residence Seacrest with a swimming pool, a private beach and a wellness center, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New waterfront residence Seacrest with a swimming pool, a private beach and a wellness center, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$589,047
Seacrest is a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Maritime City, which embodies refined luxury, premium comfort and real charm of coastal life. The complex will become the real pearl for those, who dream to wake up with a view of endless sea horizons, to spend time at the private b…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New low-rise Phoenix Residence with a swimming pool and a golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New low-rise Phoenix Residence with a swimming pool and a golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$354,580
The residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a golf course, an outdoor yoga area, a gym. Completion - 1st quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Hills Mall - 7 minutes Burj Khalifa - 17 minutes Dubai International Airport - 24 minutes Palm …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications