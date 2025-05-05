Residential complex One Park Square

One Park Square draws its essence from the serene flow of nature, capturing the gentle movement of water and the timeless beauty of the desert. The architecture flows gracefully, with sleek lines and refined finishes that echo the elegance of natural landscapes. Infused with organic elements, the amenities within One Park Square create an immersive experience, where every corner invites residents to feel connected to both luxury and nature’s tranquil rhythms.

Exclusive amenities are combined in two zones and celebrated in a protruding structural expression. The building facade for duplexes has been designed to include a pool, while the 24th floor features exquisitely designed penthouses.

One Park Square’s amenities cater to every desire, creating a setting where lifestyle flows into quiet elegance, offering only the finest in comfort and experience.

First Floor

Jungle Gym

Skate Park

Yoga Zone

Kids Splash Pad

Barbeque Area

Leisure Lounge

40M Leisure Pool

Sun Loungers

Pool Bar

Zen Garden

Kids Playground

Kids Pool

Sunken Seating

Outdoor Shower

Pet Zone

Jogging Track

Baja Shelf

Ground Floor