  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex One Park Square

Residential complex One Park Square

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,386
;
22
ID: 26113
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    24

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

One Park Square draws its essence from the serene flow of nature, capturing the gentle movement of water and the timeless beauty of the desert. The architecture flows gracefully, with sleek lines and refined finishes that echo the elegance of natural landscapes. Infused with organic elements, the amenities within One Park Square create an immersive experience, where every corner invites residents to feel connected to both luxury and nature’s tranquil rhythms.

Exclusive amenities are combined in two zones and celebrated in a protruding structural expression. The building facade for duplexes has been designed to include a pool, while the 24th floor features exquisitely designed penthouses.

One Park Square’s amenities cater to every desire, creating a setting where lifestyle flows into quiet elegance, offering only the finest in comfort and experience.

First Floor

  • Jungle Gym
  • Skate Park
  • Yoga Zone
  • Kids Splash Pad
  • Barbeque Area
  • Leisure Lounge
  • 40M Leisure Pool
  • Sun Loungers
  • Pool Bar
  • Zen Garden
  • Kids Playground
  • Kids Pool
  • Sunken Seating
  • Outdoor Shower
  • Pet Zone
  • Jogging Track
  • Baja Shelf

Ground Floor

  • Expansive Lobby
  • Lift Lobby
  • Lobby Lounge
  • Parking Entrance & Exit
  • Lobby Reception
  • People Of Determination Parking
  • Retail Units
  • Retail Parking
  • EV Charging Statio

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex One Park Square
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$197,386
