  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex First-class residential complex 15 Cascade with a good infrastructure in Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex First-class residential complex 15 Cascade with a good infrastructure in Motor City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,883
14/04/2025
$234,426
13/04/2025
$234,563
12/04/2025
$235,440
11/04/2025
$240,760
10/04/2025
$241,740
09/04/2025
$242,956
08/04/2025
$242,805
06/04/2025
$242,947
05/04/2025
$240,734
04/04/2025
$243,952
03/04/2025
$246,657
02/04/2025
$246,138
01/04/2025
$245,582
30/03/2025
$244,826
29/03/2025
$246,657
28/03/2025
$247,557
27/03/2025
$246,690
26/03/2025
$246,536
25/03/2025
$245,693
24/03/2025
$244,862
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24888
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2423019
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

15 Cascade by Iman Developers is an exclusive residential complex in the prestigious Motor City area, inspired by the combination of the dynamics of urban life and the smoothness of natural elements. The architectural concept of the project reflects the rapidity of movement and the softness of water lines, creating a harmonious space for living. Spacious residences with 3.3-meter high ceilings, panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts provide a feeling of space filled with natural light. Semi-furnished apartments with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms offer convenience and functionality, while the use of ceramics from Versace emphasizes the status and sophistication of the project.

15 Cascade offers a rich selection of amenities that create an atmosphere of resort comfort in the heart of Dubai. Residents will be able to enjoy a luxury resort-style swimming pool, a modern gym, a co-working area and lounge spaces with gaming machines. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is a basketball court, a paddle tennis court and an outdoor sports area. The landscaped area with green areas and designer landscape solutions promotes a relaxing holiday after a busy day.

Features of the flats
  • Semi-furnished apartments
  • Fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms
  • White walls
  • 3.3 m ceilings
  • Versace ceramics
Location and nearby infrastructure

The Motor City location provides the perfect balance between privacy and accessibility to key areas of Dubai. It is close to prestigious schools, medical centres, shopping malls and restaurants, as well as convenient transport links.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Guzel Tower with a swimming pool and a spa, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,482
Residential complex First-class residential complex One Residence with excellent infrastructure in Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$413,621
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$900,000
Residential complex 10 Oxford
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$506,849
Residential complex New Ocean Pearl Residence with swimming pools close to the canal and Dubai Creek, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,07M
You are viewing
Residential complex First-class residential complex 15 Cascade with a good infrastructure in Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$235,883
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residence Merano Tower with around-the-clock security close to Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,528
We offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view of the city and waterways. The high-rise residence features a swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, around-the-clock security, a landscaped garden. Location and nearby infrastructure Neares…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Royal Park
Residential complex Royal Park
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$219,192
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Budget apartments in the new Royal Park complex in Abu Dhabi! Apartments for life and investment! Yield from 10%! Green area! Installment plan 0%! We will provide an investor catalog! Due date - 2 quarters. 2027 Amenities: private parking, swimming pool, children's pool, gym, children's pl…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 43
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude in the Business Bay area! The windows offer panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa! Exclusive places for recreation and entertainment! Guaranteed income from investments! We will select housing with a favor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications