Residential complex New Provenza Residences with a roof-top swimming pool and a panoramic view in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Provenza is a modern residential complex by IKR Development, locate in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The project is just 5 minutes away from the famous hotel Five JVC, surrounded by restaurants, shops and green parks. It's one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai, combining dynamics of the city with secluded atmosphere.

The complex offers stylish studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, equipped with "Smart Home" system and built-in kitchen appliances. A roof-top infinity pool with a panoramic view, a jacuzzi, a fitness room, lounge and barbecue areas, as well as kids' play areas are at residents' disposal.The spaces are thought-out for maximum comfort and high quality of life.

The project is the happy combination of located, style and technologies, which makes this project ideal for both life and investment. It's a place where you would have stayed forever - in the heart of Dubai, in harmony with the city rhythm and modern home comfort!

Amenities:

roof-top infinity pool

jacuzzi

smart apartments with kitchen appliances

gym

barbecue area

kids' playground

table games area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40

Option: 60/10/30 for 2.5 years

Features of the flats

⁠⁠Fully Fitted with kitchen appliances and Smart Homes

Mall of the Emirates - 10 minutes

Dubai Marina Mall - 15 minutes

Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall - 20 minutes

Al Maktoum Airport - 25 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure