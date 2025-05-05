Residential complex Exclusive penthouses in the new high-rise complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, 2 minutes from Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Dubai

Trump International Hotel & Tower is a new residential project in the heart of the megapolis - the symbol of pure taste and prestige. The skyscraper is situated directly by the entrance to the center of Dubai, on the famous Sheikh Zayed Road. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses with 4 bedrooms and high ceilings, refined finishing and panoramic views of the sparkling city center, Burj Khalifa and endless gulf waters are the new level of tenure. Private elevators, natural marble finishing, bold designer solutions, built-in European kitchen appliances - every detail underlines high living standards.
The project continues the legendary heritage of The Trump Organization, launches by Donald Trump in New York. The unique feature of the project is the private The Trump Club, members of which get access to the exclusive privileges. You'll find everything here: from a private dining area to a modern gym, lounge areas, bars and restaurants, which will give you the taste of real luxury. Business meetings, recreation, revival - everybody will find just what he needs here. The zest of the project is the world's highest infinity pool, located on the roof of the skyscraper.
Amenities:
Completion - 4th quarter of 2031.
Payment plan: 90/10Features of the flats
Equipped kitchenFacilities and equipment in the house