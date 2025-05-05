  1. Realting.com
  Exclusive penthouses in the new high-rise complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, 2 minutes from Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Dubai

Residential complex Exclusive penthouses in the new high-rise complex Trump Int Hotel & Tower with a private club, 2 minutes from Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$20,00M
08/05/2025
$20,00M
07/05/2025
$20,07M
;
20
ID: 25864
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451628
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 600 m)

Trump International Hotel & Tower is a new residential project in the heart of the megapolis - the symbol of pure taste and prestige. The skyscraper is situated directly by the entrance to the center of Dubai, on the famous Sheikh Zayed Road. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as exclusive penthouses with 4 bedrooms and high ceilings, refined finishing and panoramic views of the sparkling city center, Burj Khalifa and endless gulf waters are the new level of tenure. Private elevators, natural marble finishing, bold designer solutions, built-in European kitchen appliances - every detail underlines high living standards.

The project continues the legendary heritage of The Trump Organization, launches by Donald Trump in New York. The unique feature of the project is the private The Trump Club, members of which get access to the exclusive privileges. You'll find everything here: from a private dining area to a modern gym, lounge areas, bars and restaurants, which will give you the taste of real luxury. Business meetings, recreation, revival - everybody will find just what he needs here. The zest of the project is the world's highest infinity pool, located on the roof of the skyscraper.

Amenities:

  • Private The Trump Club for residents
  • Fitness room
  • Private lounge
  • Golf simulator
  • Spa and wellness center
  • Meeting rooms
  • Roof-top infinity pool
  • Cafes and restaurants
  • Yoga studio
  • Kids' playground

Completion - 4th quarter of 2031.

Payment plan: 90/10

Equipped kitchen

  • Double-glazed windows
  • Built-in electric kitchen appliances
  • Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall - 2 minutes
  • DIFC - 8 minutes
  • Museum of the Future - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 22 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 28 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

