  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex Luxury residential complex Golf Links 18 in Dubai Sports City area, UAE

Residential complex Luxury residential complex Golf Links 18 in Dubai Sports City area, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$193,671
14/04/2025
$192,475
13/04/2025
$192,588
12/04/2025
$193,306
11/04/2025
$197,675
10/04/2025
$198,481
09/04/2025
$199,479
08/04/2025
$199,354
06/04/2025
$199,470
05/04/2025
$197,654
04/04/2025
$200,296
03/04/2025
$202,517
02/04/2025
$202,091
01/04/2025
$201,634
30/03/2025
$201,013
29/03/2025
$202,516
28/03/2025
$203,256
27/03/2025
$202,543
26/03/2025
$202,417
25/03/2025
$201,725
24/03/2025
$201,043
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24865
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2420713
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Welcome to Golf Links 18, a residential complex that combines stylish architecture, stunning golf course views and an outstanding level of comfort. The residences offer a refined minimalist design with neutral colors and panoramic windows that fill the space with natural light. High-quality finishes and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of elegance, where every element of the interior contributes to a feeling of comfort and coziness. Available for purchase are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms - each residence is designed with maximum convenience and functionality in mind.

Here, exceptional conditions for living and recreation have been created: an infinity pool on the roof, a spa with steam rooms and saunas, modern gyms, a rooftop yoga area, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema under the open sky and even a mini-golf course. For children, there are play areas, and for guests - spacious lounge spaces and comfortable recreation areas.

Payment plan: 50/50 (post-handover)

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • 2 rooftop pools with panoramic views
  • Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna
  • Sun loungers
  • Observation deck
  • Rooftop yoga area
  • Children's play area
  • BBQ area
  • Fitness areas
  • Gym
  • Cinema
Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in Dubai Sports City, an area that is ideal for people who strive for an active lifestyle. The famous Dubai International Stadium, the elite golf club The Els Club and numerous sports and entertainment facilities are concentrated here. But Dubai Sports City is not only about sports, but also about a lifestyle filled with energy, passion and aspiration for the best. Thanks to its convenient location and access to Dubai's main transport arteries, residents of the complex can easily get to key locations of the city, enjoying both the dynamic rhythm of the metropolis and the tranquility of an elite area with picturesque views.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New high-rise residence Binghatti Hills with swimming pools, sports grounds and a green area, Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$350,047
Apartment building Riviera Reve by Azizi
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$299,692
Residential complex New Enaya Residences with swimming pools and a co-working area close to Dubai Marina, JVT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$289,673
Residential complex Elite villas and townhouses surrounded by greenery and parks in the quiet and peaceful area of Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$281,311
Apartment building Lincoln Star Residence
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$157,876
You are viewing
Residential complex Luxury residential complex Golf Links 18 in Dubai Sports City area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$193,671
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Marlin
Residential complex Marlin
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$516,400
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 24
Modern apartments in the new Marlin project in the Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi area. Investment and attractive apartments! Profitability - from 10% in $! Let's provide the investor catalog! Fully equipped kitchen! Important installment plan! Convenience: round-the-clock video surveillance, s…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Boulevard Residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Boulevard Residence with a swimming pool and a spa area, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,762
Welcome to Boulevard - the real embodiment of elegant design and modern technologies, where luxury and convenience come together. The project in the heart of Dubai Land Residence Complex offers the unique opportunity for those, who aim for ambitious and modern life. You'll find everything ne…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Como Residences by Nakheel
Apartment building Como Residences by Nakheel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$14,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 71
Discover an unparalleled residential experience in the heart of Palm Jumeirah with this iconic water-inspired tower, spanning 71 floors designed to mirror the graceful curves of ocean waves. Nestled amidst one of the world's most prestigious locales, it offers a limited selection of luxury r…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications