Residential complex Luxury residential complex Golf Links 18 in Dubai Sports City area, UAE

Welcome to Golf Links 18, a residential complex that combines stylish architecture, stunning golf course views and an outstanding level of comfort. The residences offer a refined minimalist design with neutral colors and panoramic windows that fill the space with natural light. High-quality finishes and thoughtful layouts create an atmosphere of elegance, where every element of the interior contributes to a feeling of comfort and coziness. Available for purchase are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms - each residence is designed with maximum convenience and functionality in mind.

Here, exceptional conditions for living and recreation have been created: an infinity pool on the roof, a spa with steam rooms and saunas, modern gyms, a rooftop yoga area, a barbecue area, an outdoor cinema under the open sky and even a mini-golf course. For children, there are play areas, and for guests - spacious lounge spaces and comfortable recreation areas.

Payment plan: 50/50 (post-handover)

2 rooftop pools with panoramic views

Jacuzzi, steam room, sauna

Sun loungers

Observation deck

Rooftop yoga area

Children's play area

BBQ area

Fitness areas

Gym

Cinema

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in Dubai Sports City, an area that is ideal for people who strive for an active lifestyle. The famous Dubai International Stadium, the elite golf club The Els Club and numerous sports and entertainment facilities are concentrated here. But Dubai Sports City is not only about sports, but also about a lifestyle filled with energy, passion and aspiration for the best. Thanks to its convenient location and access to Dubai's main transport arteries, residents of the complex can easily get to key locations of the city, enjoying both the dynamic rhythm of the metropolis and the tranquility of an elite area with picturesque views.