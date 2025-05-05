  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex High-quality penthouses in new waterfront Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach and a yacht club, Dubai Islands, Dubai

Residential complex High-quality penthouses in new waterfront Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach and a yacht club, Dubai Islands, Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,54M
14/04/2025
$4,52M
13/04/2025
$4,52M
12/04/2025
$4,54M
11/04/2025
$4,64M
10/04/2025
$4,66M
09/04/2025
$4,68M
08/04/2025
$4,68M
06/04/2025
$4,68M
05/04/2025
$4,64M
04/04/2025
$4,70M
03/04/2025
$4,75M
02/04/2025
$4,74M
01/04/2025
$4,73M
30/03/2025
$4,72M
29/03/2025
$4,75M
28/03/2025
$4,77M
27/03/2025
$4,75M
26/03/2025
$4,75M
25/03/2025
$4,73M
24/03/2025
$4,72M
;
20
Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

Ellington Cove by Ellington is the unique residential complex, which combines luxury and serenity, offering its residents the exceptional lifestyle by the seaside. The project includes studios, apartments and penthouses with high-quality finishing and modern design, which ensure maximum comfort and elegance. Every element, from spacious rooms to floor-to-ceiling windows, creates the atmosphere of seclusion and tranquility, opening views of the shoreless sea and picturesque surroundings.

Private access to the beach and luxury swimming pools ensure the unique feeling of resort, allowing to enjoy recreation directly at home. The exclusive spa center with wellness treatment helps to keep body and spirit in balance. And stylish lounge and communication areas create the ideal conditions to spend time with your loved ones. Every day turns into a feast of luxury and relaxation in this place, where nothing deflects from glimmers.

Ellington Cove is not only a place for life, but also value-enhancing investments. The unique location on the coast, high-quality amenities and the exclusive atmosphere make this project attractive for rent and long-term investments. Feel the real taste of luxury and exclusivity, investing in real estate, which promises sustainable yield and endless comfort!

Amenities:

  • Direct access to the beach
  • Beach Club with a bar
  • Yacht club
  • Spa with hydrotherapy and icy fountain
  • Gardens for walks
  • Modern fitness center

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 20/50/30.

Features of the flats

finishing + kitchen and equipment. No furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Islands comprises five distinctive islands and presents a masterfully planned coastal destination that embodies diversity, elegance, and sustainability, offering a lifestyle as unique as its residents and visitors.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

