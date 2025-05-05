  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$338,788
14/04/2025
$336,696
13/04/2025
$336,893
12/04/2025
$338,151
11/04/2025
$345,792
10/04/2025
$347,201
09/04/2025
$348,947
08/04/2025
$348,729
06/04/2025
$348,934
05/04/2025
$345,754
04/04/2025
$350,377
03/04/2025
$354,262
02/04/2025
$353,517
01/04/2025
$352,717
30/03/2025
$351,632
29/03/2025
$354,261
28/03/2025
$355,555
27/03/2025
$354,310
26/03/2025
$354,087
25/03/2025
$352,878
24/03/2025
$351,684
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25199
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2429982
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Imagine your morning with a cup of aromatic coffee at the spacious terrace with panoramic views of the sea, walks along snow-white beaches, evening recreating by the infinity pool, which melts into the horizon, or relaxing yoga on the roof, where you can meet sunset in the mild light of the setting sun. The project offers refined apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, luxury 4-bedroom penthouses and spacious 3-bedroom townhouses, created for those, who appreciate exclusivity and the highest living standard.

Each residence is decorated in modern style with premium finishing: ceramic granite floors, built-in wardrobes, large floor-to-ceiling windows with double glazing and "Smart Home" system. Kitchens are equipped with granite countertops and Bosch appliances, and bathrooms - with Grohe sanitary ware and spacious shower units.

Residents of Bonds Avenue Residences gain access to exclusive amenities, which make life really special here. Relax in jacuzzi or sauna, try your hand in paddle tennis, enjoy mini golf or take a rest with your family in the barbecue area and roof-top lounge. There is a kids' pool and playgrounds. And for those, who like active lifestyle, there is a fitness center, a jogging track and yoga areas.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • kids' pool
  • gym
  • jacuzzi and sauna
  • yoga area
  • mini golf
  • paddle court
  • kids' playground
  • barbecue area
  • landscaped gardens
  • roof-top lounge area

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

60/40

20% - down payment

40% - during construction

40% - completion

70/30

20% - down payment

50% - during construction

30% - completion

Features of the flats

Kitchen appliances: Bosch brand, smart home system

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has the ideal location - just 10 minutes away from Gold Souq Metro Station, 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 24 minutes from Downtown Dubai, making it the perfect choice for both living, and investment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Aqua Arc BNW
Umm Urage, United Arab Emirates
from
$634,771
Residential complex MAYAS GENEVA
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$192,782
Residential complex Verde by Sobha
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$553,613
Apartment building Vitality Segrex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$164,258
Residential complex New residence Natuzzi with a swimming pool close to beaches, Dubai Islands Front, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$715,884
You are viewing
Residential complex New Bonds Avenue Residences with swimming pools, mini golf and gardens, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$338,788
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Saria
Residential complex Saria
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$495,041
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 39
Apartments in the premium residential complex Saria in the Maritime City area! On the seafront! With panoramic views of the marina, waterfront and the Dubai skyline! Apartments with a fitted kitchen and appliances! Flexible interest-free installment plan! We will select housing with a favora…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Azizi Grand — new residence by Azizi with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club in Dubai Sports City
Residential complex Azizi Grand — new residence by Azizi with swimming pools and gardens close to the golf club in Dubai Sports City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$216,824
We offer apartments with spacious wrap-around balconies. The residence features two swimming pools with panoramic views of the city, a kids' playground and a kids' pool, a gym, shops and restaurants, landscaped gardens and barbecue areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 202…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Apartment building Address Residences al Marjar Islands by Emaar
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$758,631
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
These properties are elegant and sophisticated, and they belong to the residential complex "Adress Residences at Al Marjan Island". This complex is the newest creation of the acclaimed Developer "Emaar Properties" in Ras Al Khaimah emirate. Experience the pinnacle of luxury and coastal li…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications