Residential complex New Marriott Residences JLT with a swimming pool and green parks in the prestigious area of JLT, Dubai, UAE

Marriott Residences JLT is a luxury residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), which combines elegant architecture, modern design and premium comfort.

The paradise is created for recreation and leisure time in JLT: the picturesque promenade for walks and jogging, the green parks and playgrounds, making the area the ideal for family living. Nearby, there are such popular landmarks, as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, adding attractiveness, combining modern urban rhythm with natural beauty.

The complex offers 535 stylish apartments: 268 one-bedroom, 178 two-bedroom, 89 three-bedroom. More than 4,645 m2 of amenities, including an infinity pool, a panoramic gym, lounge areas and unique landscaped terraces, rise everyday life to a new level.

Amenities:

infinity pool

outdoor panoramic gym

yoga area

barbecue areas

walking and jogging paths

kids' play areas

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

10/40/15/30%

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

This area is famous for its perfect infrastructure: from numerous restaurants and cafes to vibrant nightlife. Residents can use various supermarkets, fitness centers and schools. And convenient location near a metro station ensures easy access to the key areas of the city.