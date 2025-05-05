  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Marriott Residences JLT with a swimming pool and green parks in the prestigious area of JLT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$571,449
14/04/2025
$567,920
13/04/2025
$568,254
12/04/2025
$570,376
11/04/2025
$583,263
10/04/2025
$585,641
09/04/2025
$588,586
08/04/2025
$588,219
06/04/2025
$588,563
05/04/2025
$583,200
04/04/2025
$590,997
03/04/2025
$597,551
02/04/2025
$596,292
01/04/2025
$594,944
26/02/2025
$587,042
22/02/2025
$585,814
18/02/2025
$585,488
06/02/2025
$591,912
8
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Jumeirah Lakes Towers (~ 700 m)

About the complex

Marriott Residences JLT is a luxury residential complex in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), which combines elegant architecture, modern design and premium comfort.

The paradise is created for recreation and leisure time in JLT: the picturesque promenade for walks and jogging, the green parks and playgrounds, making the area the ideal for family living. Nearby, there are such popular landmarks, as Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, adding attractiveness, combining modern urban rhythm with natural beauty.

The complex offers 535 stylish apartments: 268 one-bedroom, 178 two-bedroom, 89 three-bedroom. More than 4,645 m2 of amenities, including an infinity pool, a panoramic gym, lounge areas and unique landscaped terraces, rise everyday life to a new level.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • outdoor panoramic gym
  • yoga area
  • barbecue areas
  • walking and jogging paths
  • kids' play areas

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan

10/40/15/30%

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

This area is famous for its perfect infrastructure: from numerous restaurants and cafes to vibrant nightlife. Residents can use various supermarkets, fitness centers and schools. And convenient location near a metro station ensures easy access to the key areas of the city.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Realting.com
Go
