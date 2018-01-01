Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square.

Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.

Nearby:

  • 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
  • 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
  • Wildlife sanctuary
  • Pink Flamingo House
  • Yacht Club
  • Vida Hotel
  • Address Hotel
  • 700 Metre long beach
  • Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Luxury townhouses in Anya Residence with swimming pools and a park, Arabian Ranches III, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€568,714
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous townhouses with covered parking spaces and picturesque views. The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a park and a club, a gym, swimming pools and lounge areas. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes International Airport - 20 minutes
3BR | Rixos Residence | Dubai
Apartment building 3BR | Rixos Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,64M
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Islands, known as Rixos Residence by Nakheel Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,593 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Maid room Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waititng area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area 24/7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Kid’s play area Sea View Supermarket & Shopping area Park & leisure area Spa & Sauna room Institute & School Yoga & Meditation Location Nearby; Dubai Maritime City – 05Km Dubai International Airport – 10Km Downtown Dubai – 25Km Bur Dubai – 6.1Km Al Kifaf – 7.9Km Culture Village – 8.7Km La Mer – 9.9Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Premium residence Orchid with a swimming pool and a spa center in the prestigious area of Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€782,460
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a picturesque view of the city. The residence features a spa center, a cinema, a lounge area, a parking, security and video surveillance, a kids' playground, green areas, a concierge, a swimming pool, a sports ground. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing Floor-to-ceiling windows Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to bus stops, shopping malls, a school, a kindergarten, a golf course. Burj Khalifa - 27.3 km International airport- 32 km Sea - 17.1 km Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes Dubai Marina - 25 minutes Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
