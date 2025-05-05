Residential complex High-rise residence Vento Tower with a swimming pool and a co-working area in the center of Dubai, Business Bay, UAE

Located in the vibrant Business Bay, the Vento Tower project rises in the heart of the city. Welcome mornings filled with possibilities and nights filled with energy.
Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase. Experience luxury with interior designs where every detail is carefully considered.
The complex provides access to a swimming pool, sauna and fitness center.Facilities and equipment in the house
Installments 30/70:
Thanks to the convenient location of the complex in the heart of Dubai, all infrastructure is nearby.