Residential complex High-rise residence Vento Tower with a swimming pool and a co-working area in the center of Dubai, Business Bay, UAE

Located in the vibrant Business Bay, the Vento Tower project rises in the heart of the city. Welcome mornings filled with possibilities and nights filled with energy.

Studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms are available for purchase. Experience luxury with interior designs where every detail is carefully considered.

The complex provides access to a swimming pool, sauna and fitness center.

Kitchen appliances (smart fridge, dishwasher, and cooking appliances)

"Smart Home" system

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installments 30/70:

20% – upon booking;

5% – 6 months after booking;

5% – 9 months after booking;

70% – after the project is completed in the 4th quarter 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Thanks to the convenient location of the complex in the heart of Dubai, all infrastructure is nearby.