  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Apartment in a new building Direct Sea View Apartments With installment in Dubai Harbour

Apartment in a new building Direct Sea View Apartments With installment in Dubai Harbour

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,55M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 27828
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    57

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Fully Furnished Waterfront Apartments With installment in Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is a premier waterfront destination that combines luxury living, leisure, and innovation, positioned along the stunning Arabian Gulf coastline. Known for its iconic marina and world-class yachting facilities, Dubai Harbour is designed to be a vibrant maritime hub, featuring upscale residences, beachfront resorts, and a variety of retail, dining, and entertainment options. This waterfront community offers a unique blend of urban and seaside living, with direct access to pristine beaches, panoramic sea views, and proximity to iconic landmarks like Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island. Dubai Harbour provides an unmatched lifestyle for those seeking luxury, exclusivity, and modern conveniences.

Apartments in Dubai Harbour for sale are sitauted just 5 minutes from Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence, 7 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, 15 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, 20 minutes from Al Fahidi District, 25 minutes from Dubai International Airport, and 30 minutes from Al Maktoum International Airport.

The project offers a refined seaside living experience with an exterior inspired by the fluid elegance of waves, blending harmoniously with the Arabian Gulf’s shimmering waters. Residents enjoy expansive floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views, filling each home with natural light. The luxury, fully furnished apartments and penthouses are elegantly branded by Address Resorts. Amenities include a private beach, infinity pool with wet deck, shaded pool areas, sun loungers, a dedicated children’s pool and play zone, BBQ pods, and a landscaped garden for relaxation. The ninth floor houses a state-of-the-art fitness center, while the ground level features boutiques and cafes. The development also boasts direct access to a vibrant promenade with retail and dining options, steps away from a marina and yacht club. Enhanced with sustainable features, such as extensive native landscaping, advanced waste management, and EV parking, the project emphasizes eco-conscious luxury living. Located on an exclusive island, it provides swift access to major landmarks and Sheikh Zayed Road, making it a central yet serene retreat.

The project offers an elevated interior experience with meticulously designed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, each fully furnished and curated with Address Resorts' signature elegance. Every residence includes premium kitchen appliances and fitted wardrobes, seamlessly blending functionality with sophistication. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows bathe the interiors in natural light, enhancing the open, flowing layouts that prioritize both comfort and style. Master bedrooms feature walk-in wardrobes and en-suite bathrooms, designed for both privacy and convenience. The interiors include designated spaces for dining, relaxation, and entertainment, with balconies that offer captivating views. Every detail—from high-quality materials to modern finishes—has been thoughtfully selected to create a harmonious living environment that exudes luxurious seaside tranquility, making it a standout choice for those seeking an exceptional lifestyle in Dubai, with a seamless blend of luxury and functionality.


DXB-00161

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Canal Crown
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$555,890
Residential complex Sobha Hartland II
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex 320 Riverside Crescent
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$444,271
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,75M
Residential complex New complex of villas Chevalia Estate with pools, stables and a clubhouse close to the international airport, Grand Polo Phase 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,44M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Direct Sea View Apartments With installment in Dubai Harbour
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,55M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Show all Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Apartment building Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$601,564
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 100
Apartments in 110 Storey Downtown Residences Tower in Business Bay with Flexible Payment Plan DWTN Residences are strategically positioned within the golden triangle of Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay. This architectural marvel offers breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Adeba with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the airport, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,767
The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, jogging paths and a yoga area, a barbecue area, a sauna and a steam bath, a spa center. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house The price includes a built-in kitchen, household appliances, all plumbi…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Show all Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Aeon Residence with a beach and a panoramic view close to the yacht club and Downtown Dubai, Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,09M
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the canal and the city. The residence features a beach and a promenade, a gym, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, bike and jogging paths, a parking. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located i…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications