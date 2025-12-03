Residential complex Verdana 7

Luxurious apartments and townhouses in the new residential community Verdana 7 in the Dubai Investments Park area! Fully furnished kitchen! Eco-friendly area of Dubai! Surrounded by lush greenery! A great option for living, resale and renting! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE!
Amenities: indoor parking, security and video surveillance systems, children's pool, communal pool, children's playground, communal gym and fitness center, recreation areas, catering establishments (coffee shops and restaurants), retail outlets, BBQ area, public area, Club house, landscaped garden, walking paths, SPA salon, sports ground.
Locations:
Dubai Marina - 18 minutes;
Dubai Park and Resorts - 18 minutes;
Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes;
Global Village - 21 minutes;
Al Barsha Mall - 21 minutes;
Mall of The Emirates - 23 minutes;
IMG World - 24 minutes;
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall - 26 minutes.
Availability of available townhouses will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!