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Residential complex Verdana 7

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$461,548
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9
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ID: 22302
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/10/2024

Location

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  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Address
    70 Street

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

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Luxurious apartments and townhouses in the new residential community Verdana 7 in the Dubai Investments Park area! Fully furnished kitchen! Eco-friendly area of ​​Dubai! Surrounded by lush greenery! A great option for living, resale and renting! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE!

Amenities: indoor parking, security and video surveillance systems, children's pool, communal pool, children's playground, communal gym and fitness center, recreation areas, catering establishments (coffee shops and restaurants), retail outlets, BBQ area, public area, Club house, landscaped garden, walking paths, SPA salon, sports ground.

Locations:
Dubai Marina - 18 minutes;
Dubai Park and Resorts - 18 minutes;
Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes;
Global Village - 21 minutes;
Al Barsha Mall - 21 minutes;
Mall of The Emirates - 23 minutes;
IMG World - 24 minutes;
Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall - 26 minutes.

Availability of available townhouses will be provided upon request!
Write or call, we will consult for free!

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Residential complex Verdana 7
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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$461,548
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